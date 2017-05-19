Advertising

A Thursday report from the New York Times details all the ways that the former FBI director, James Comey, tried to maintain a professional distance from Donald Trump. One strategy was camouflage.

James Comey reportedly tried to "blend in with the blue curtains" at the White House to avoid Trump's attention. ABC via HuffPo

"isnt comey supposed to be here tonight has any body seen james comey" pic.twitter.com/x2GLNK5w74 — darth:™ (@darth) May 19, 2017

Comey was later fired by Trump, and reports that Trump may have pressured him to drop an investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn preceded the appointment of a special prosecutor into the Trump-Russia case.

But before he was canned, Comey's worst nightmare was appearing too "friendly" with the president. According to a friend of Comey's, Benjamin Wittes, one of his tactics to avoid the president's affection included actually hiding himself in the curtains at the White House.

SCENE: an awkward cocktail party

Spicer: So.

Comey: Yeah.

Spicer: You tried curtains?

Comey: Yeah. Didn't work.

Spicer: Bushes are prickly. — PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) May 19, 2017

Here's an anecdote from a "ceremony to honor law enforcement" hosted by Mr. Trump, that Mr. Comey reluctantly attended. Via the New York Times:

The ceremony occurred in the Blue Room of the White House, where many senior law enforcement officials — including the Secret Service director — had gathered. Mr. Comey — who is 6 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing a dark blue suit that day – told Mr. Wittes that he tried to blend in with the blue curtains in the back of the room, in the hopes that Mr. Trump would not spot him and call him out.

It didn't work. Although Comey avoided hugging Trump, according to HuffPo, the president "appeared to blow him a kiss." And now that Twitter's gotten wind of Comey's failed curtains strategy, it's even more humiliating.

I struggled in both interviews and my own writing to describe the Trump-Comey relationship. Then I saw this: pic.twitter.com/bNw9VO2q0r — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) May 19, 2017

Four Times Your Dog Thought He Was James Comey Hiding In The White House pic.twitter.com/B5Ae69GV6j — Jackie Carbajal (@jackiecarbajal) May 19, 2017

Report: Comey wore blue in hopes of fading into curtains in awkward Blue Room event w/@POTUS. Q:Would he have worn red suit in the Red Room? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 19, 2017

You can always tell a Milford man. pic.twitter.com/pVxK4Spg10 — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) May 19, 2017

Sean Spicer hides in bushes to avoid reporters

James Comey hides in curtains to avoid Trump



Next week, Paul Ryan be like: pic.twitter.com/2cu0P7tyne — teresa lo (@teresalo_tweets) May 19, 2017

Like Shakespeare's buffoon Polonius, Comey hides behind the curtains & gets impaled by a spear https://t.co/o4VESbYIwZ — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 19, 2017

The "Comey hides in the blue curtains" bit will make a real tense scene—though too over-the-top and unbelievable—in the future movie. — Taniel (@Taniel) May 19, 2017

I don't know why Comey bothered trying to hide among the curtains when he could have just his under Trump's ridiculously long tie pic.twitter.com/f8w18xwagx — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) May 19, 2017

James Comey: master of disguise.

