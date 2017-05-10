Advertising

On Tuesday night, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer attempted to avoid a horde of reporters by literally hiding in the bushes on the grounds of the White House, according to the Washington Post. The reporters were clamoring for answers about President Donald Trump's bombshell firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Cut to: earlier the same day. Apparently, Spicer wanted to put the news into an email press release, according to the Post. But when that didn't happen fast enough, at around 5:40 p.m., Spicer ended up standing in the doorway of the press office, yelling a statement of sorts to any media who happened to be around. Then he disappeared into his office.

Advertising

The Post reported that the White House press office staff initially said Sean Spicer would possibly do a briefing, but then stated that he wouldn't be saying anything else for the night. However, as the sudden firing came under increased scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans, Spicer and two spokeswomen walked up the White House driveway to defend Trump on CNN, Fox News, and Fox Business.

Frm @washingtonpost 'Democracy Dies in Darkness': Spicer literally hid in the dark in the bushes: https://t.co/iTbRWd1sz1 h/t @arianapekary — Lisa Feierman (@lisathefeierman) May 10, 2017

Alas, Sean Spicer wouldn't be able to get back to his office without passing the aforementioned crowd of reporters. So, after hiding in the bushes for a few minutes, the Post reported that an executive assistant in the press office, Janet Montesi, came out from the shrubbery and told the gathered media that Spicer would only answer questions if he wasn't filmed. He also requested that the lights be turned off.

Advertising

Here's the basic story of the firing, as told by Sean Spicer (according to the Post): Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein conducted an independent probe of James Comey, of which the president was not aware until Tuesday. On Tuesday, President Trump got a memo from Rosenstein, as well as a letter from Attorney General Jeff Sessions that recommended firing Comey. So Trump decided to take their advice, and notified the FBI by email, along with a letter delivered to the FBI. As this was happening, Trump was calling congressional leaders to make them aware of his decision. Comey himself learned the news from media reports on TV.

Advertising

One reporter allegedly asked why James Comey didn't receive a phone call letting him know he'd been fired. Sean Spicer responded, “I think we delivered it by hand and by email and that was — and I get it, but you asked me a question and that's the answer."

After answering questions for exactly 10 minutes, the Post reports that Spicer walked back to his office, with his head down, and aides directing reporters not to get too close to him. He then entered the White House, and that was that. Spicey out.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.