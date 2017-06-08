Advertising

Pour yourself a large cup of covfefe: it's Comey Day.

Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Select Intelligence Committee was yuge, in terms of unpacking whether or not President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice in asking Comey to ease off of the Russia investigations and former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn. Billed as "Washington's Super Bowl" by CNN, James Comey's testimony is also a big day for the Republican spin machine, who are tasked with having to defend Trump's actions.

The stakes couldn't have been higher, and the internet couldn't have been more excited. Here are the best Twitter reactions to what is guaranteed to be the biggest testimony until Donald Trump himself gets subpoenaed!

The fellow Trump opted to fire

Wrote memos consistently prior

For he came to notice

The shady new POTUS

Was also, by nature, a liar. — Limericking (@Limericking) June 8, 2017

Other senators' faces as McCain talks. pic.twitter.com/2x1nmRzbkQ — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) June 8, 2017

me hearing hillary clinton email questions on june 8, 2017 pic.twitter.com/piB3a7WWEo — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) June 8, 2017

Why do I feel like Comey is trying to get his frisbee back from McCain's lawn? #ComeyDay — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) June 8, 2017

Get Republicans to care by calling it "Hillarussian Clinterference" — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 8, 2017

[mccain looking at an omelette] how can these eggs be cooked while there are other eggs in the kitchen that are uncooked? i am confused — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) June 8, 2017

Ok but what classified info is Comey hiding in the bags under his eyes? — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) June 8, 2017

"Smoke? I don't smell any smoke! That's so weird that everybody but me smells smoke. Smoke? Really? You smell smoke?!"#ShorterPaulRyan pic.twitter.com/ThOsqsUbtV — Dandelion Dollars (@DandelionDollar) June 8, 2017

"So you're telling me the JFK investigation is over but the Trump investigation is still ongoing? How is this possible?" -- John McCain — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) June 8, 2017

Comey's Greatest Hits



"No Fuzz"

"Queasy Feelin"

"Lordy, I Hope There R Tapes"

"Feedin the Seagulls"

"Mildly Nauseous"

"Nature o the Person" — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) June 8, 2017

GOP: Only Trump can fix our complex healthcare system and tax code!



Also GOP: Trump is too dumb to use the word "hope" — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 8, 2017

Comey:

The President of the United States wanted me to stop an investigation of Flynn



Senator Cornyn:

Let's talk about Hillary's emails — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 8, 2017

As legal scholars will tell you, it's not obstruction of justice if the plan is too stupid and impulsive to work. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) June 8, 2017

I know this isn't the take away from all this, but seeing Comeys name on TV for this long is making me feel better about my last name — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) June 8, 2017

it's a bit weird when an ex-FBI director is the one making the most vigorous defense of America as a democratic experiment worth preserving — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 8, 2017

GOP: Why didn't Comey put a stop to to this dangerous liar?

Also GOP: This dangerous liar isn't doing anything that needs to be stopped — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) June 8, 2017

Trump trying not to tweet for the last hour. #Comeyhearings pic.twitter.com/GJ6jgQ0lzb — Travon Free (@Travon) June 8, 2017

#ComeyHearings Only answer he can give that would halt Trump followers is, "PresidentTrump told me in private that he loves BarackObama." — Craig Shoemaker (@thelovemaster) June 8, 2017

senator: you have a fire ass trump diss track?

comey: i can't speak on that in an open setting. please refer to my soundcloud. we out here. — lord crunkington III (@postcrunk) June 8, 2017

mr. comey, do you think that if tim allen’s character in Last Man Standing was president that you'd have been fired? pls answer the question — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) June 8, 2017

hello police I would like to report a murder pic.twitter.com/ocd2itW7F1 — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) June 8, 2017

Republicans trying to make Comey the bad guy because he didn't tell Trump to fuck off are just making Trump look worse. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) June 8, 2017

Aaron Sorkin is 100% beating off right now — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) June 8, 2017

If you believe Donald Trump over Jim Comey I implore you to check yourself as you are most certainly wrecking yourself (and the country) — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 8, 2017

Listening to the Comey testimony has convinced me entirely that all republican women are definitely robots in disguise — Rosa Esc@ndón (@humancomedian) June 8, 2017

If you say Trump's inexperience is a legit alibi, you're admitting you voted for a POTUS who doesn't know how to be President. Good job! — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 8, 2017

this looks like a hard af mixtape cover #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/4OobFSktfR — Kelly (@kellynaeun) June 8, 2017

GOP to #JamesComey: What were you wearing at the time? Had you been drinking? Why were you alone with him? #ComeyHearing #ComeyTestimony — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) June 8, 2017

whoever took trump's phone today is the nun in Sound of Music who destroyed the nazi's car engine #ComeyDay — Bez (@Bez) June 8, 2017

If Comey made these statements about Obama, the GOP would have impeached Obama during opening statements, then repealed the 13th Amendment. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) June 8, 2017

COMEY: "Lordy, I hope there are tapes."

VP PENCE: "Watch your language, please."#ComeyHearings — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017

"lordy I hope there are tapes" is the old white guy equivalent of "i wish a bitch would" — Ziwe (@ziwe) June 8, 2017

Comey should be the next Bachelor — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) June 8, 2017

when you've seen the piss tape pic.twitter.com/huvEF3eCkw — Bez (@Bez) June 8, 2017

"Donald then said FBI means 'Female Body Inspectors.' That was a lie." #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/tYb6tN1Phz — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) June 8, 2017

Hillary's new book, releasing just in time for #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/O4OY4fGHFT — Rahul Banala (@RahulBanala) June 8, 2017

Comey, relaxed and aggrieved, sounds like an employee chatting to the head of HR about his wrongful termination case. — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 8, 2017

Comey's normal face vs Comey's confused face pic.twitter.com/CAjIsOcpDK — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) June 8, 2017

Please share my jokes about #ComeyDay. I need loyalty. I expect loyalty. — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 8, 2017

Daniel Day-Lewis is already working on his Comey voice. #ComeyTestimony — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) June 8, 2017

Trump gets on Twitter, prepares to live tweet Comey hearing, gets distracted reading "gay Babadook" memes. — Jon Bershad (@JonBershad) June 8, 2017

James Comey giveth us Donald Trump

and hopefully, James Comey taketh the treason-weasel away.#ObstructionOfJustice is unAmerican#Comeyday pic.twitter.com/eieYQdDTjl — Take Ivanka to Work (@IvankaToWorkDay) June 8, 2017

Stars — They're just like us! Trump plans to spend the morning watching Comey's testimony, huddled w legal team and small group of advisers. — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) June 8, 2017

Picture a Rocky-esque montage of Trump waking at 4:30am to do hardcore stretching exercises for his little live-tweeting hands. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) June 8, 2017

ARE YOU READY TO BE FRUSTRATED BY COMEY NOT BEING WILLING TO MAKE A JUDGEMENT REGARDING MOOOOOOOOOOOTIVE? — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) June 8, 2017

Today's daily cartoon by Kim Warp. pic.twitter.com/PEIePlU4dR — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 8, 2017

Comey: "I personally watched Trump strangle an infant."



McConnell: "The important thing is that we kept Merrick Garland off the Court." — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 8, 2017

Will the Drunk History crew act out the Comey flashbacks? — John Hodgman (@hodgman) June 8, 2017

CONGRESS: We'll begin as soon as Mr. Comey appears at today's hearing

*comey rises from desk he's painted the same color as*

COMEY: I'm here — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) June 8, 2017

I think it's so stupid when people are like "I only watch the Comey Senate Testimony for the commercials." — Brandon Scott Wolf (@BrandonEsWolf) June 8, 2017

