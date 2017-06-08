Advertising

As Twitter live-tweets former FBI Director James Comey's Senate testimony like it's the Super Bowl half time show for nerds, one yuge voice is missing from the Twittersphere.

That's the voice of President Donald Trump, who reporter Robert Costa said would not "put down Twitter" during the testimony. So far, it looks like someone managed to throw Trump's phone in the toilet.

But guess who fished it out? Donald Trump Jr., the president's feisty first son, who's been busy live-tweeting since the hearing started at 10 a.m. EST Thursday morning.

Here's everything he's said and retweeted on Twitter, and check back as we update with more of his comments:

So Obama's Attorney General tried to obstruct justice in order to help Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/xZUud2lNT9 — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) June 8, 2017

Kind of a big deal... No? https://t.co/dZDu7rK8Hy — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

1/3 Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear "I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

2/3 very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he "orders or tells" you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Comey "I could be wrong" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

So if he was a "Stronger guy" he might have actually followed procedure & the law? You were the director of the FBI, who are you kidding?😂 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Comey says he saw "no indication" of votes being altered in the 2016 election https://t.co/aJHRnDUrxI #ComeyTestimony pic.twitter.com/7GZBfYA513 — Bloomberg (@business) June 8, 2017

Solid point and seems rather convenient for the partisan nonsense we have seen play out for months. https://t.co/PpYkSVRzmA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

We all know that there is no way anyone in the swamp would leak something favorable to #potus. Otherwise this whopper would be everywhere! https://t.co/hO5SCD3Nd2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Comey just destroyed anonymous sources in the NYT and Washington Post. This won't be reported. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 8, 2017

I wonder why that is???



I don't often ask for RTs but this one is likely worth it. https://t.co/KSZYlPg6L3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Well Marco Rubio just ended this whole thing. — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) June 8, 2017

and again... I could do this all day but you get the idea. https://t.co/hWcIqHZvOx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Did I miss something or did Comey just say he asked a friend to leak information to the press? Is this a joke? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Washington DC at its finest. This is what America rallied against, but the DC elite don't get it or know any other way. https://t.co/H5SszE4uL4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Solid point and seems rather convenient for the partisan nonsense we have seen play out for months. https://t.co/PpYkSVRzmA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Because if it was leaked that @realDonaldTrump was personally not under investigation- it would have crushed the entire narrative. pic.twitter.com/drFcCxin5M — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) June 8, 2017

Weird that so few are running with this. https://t.co/4a1W7nWpqS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

The gist: if Comey was so disturbed by Trump's take on Flynn & didn't want to be alone w/ the Prez why did he continue private calls w/ him? — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) June 8, 2017

Comey: No votes were altered in the 2016 election. #ComeyHearing

https://t.co/laDP0ePJ29 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Sen Blunt: If you told Sessions you didn't want to be alone with Trump again, why did you continue to take his calls? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

SO TRUE: He was more than willing to leak something against @realDonaldTrump but not something that exonerates him? Classy guy https://t.co/UqTtp3b6Nm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Will fmr AG Lynch be charged w/ obstruction of justice after Comey revelations of demands she made? Will Dems demand it? — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2017

#Comey: "I don't remember any conversations with the President about the Russia election interference." https://t.co/gUoc8uBkcH pic.twitter.com/28wSVR4w27 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 8, 2017

Seems like she may be the only one having a really bad day. Isn't the "for political reasons" a big problem??? https://t.co/IWOR4se8Kd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

There's a shock. https://t.co/BMUF899TqF — CNN Is ISIS & Hitler (@NolteNC) June 8, 2017

Cotton scores at the end, making point that Comey in 2004 threatened to resign over disagreement w/ superiors but not here — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 8, 2017

Pro tip: When you are innocent of wrongdoing, you want the FBI to act with "honest loyalty." The alternative is to frame you for a crime. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 8, 2017

Pro tip 2: When your friend and advisor is innocent, it is normal to express hope the FBI can wrap things up. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 8, 2017

That face u make when reality hits & u realize u wasted 6+ months of your life on something that doesn't even exist. #RussiaHoax #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/MkNogQMuWB — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) June 8, 2017

from the RNC: "Underreported: The Obama administration is having a terrible day." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 8, 2017

Senators should ask Comey the name of the Columbia professor and then subpoena the memos from him. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) June 8, 2017

So Comey just proved that 99.9% of stories based upon unnamed sources in the NYTimes and WAPO were complete bullsh*t.



Thanks bro. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 8, 2017

Comey just debunked this February NYT report about Trump campaign having contacts with Russians. 😂 #ComeyDay https://t.co/CO7K9qLxry — Asa J 🇺🇸 (@asamjulian) June 8, 2017

Comey Debunks NYT Report About Trump Campaign Having Repeated Contacts With Russians https://t.co/8gE0CqN1g0 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 8, 2017

Thanks James: Comey Debunks NYT report about Trump Campaign having repeated Russian contacts. https://t.co/YGKSFxaas3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Holy shit! James Comey just admitted to colluding with Loretta Lynch to falsify his statements to benefit Hillary Clinton's campaign. — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) June 8, 2017

Can you imagine if AG Sessions colluded with the FBI director to change their statements about a Trump investigation for political reasons? — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) June 8, 2017

Sen. Risch NAILS Comey: “Nobody has ever been charged for hoping something, right?” https://t.co/KMXrCJaA8e — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) June 8, 2017

#Comey admitted that he was cowardly, untrustworthy and weak. How could he not have been fired? — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 8, 2017

JAMES COMEY complied with Loretta Lynch's directive to mislead the public because it "wasn't a hill worth dying on" https://t.co/Eq677fEqNF — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 8, 2017

The market has responded to James Comey. Dow is up! Why? Trump was vindicated today. pic.twitter.com/TUqEmu2yaY — Adam D. Brown (@aduanebrown) June 8, 2017

According to the Washington Post, President Trump's lawyers are likely doing all they can to keep Donald Trump off Twitter, where he might incriminate himself or say something that "could be used against him in a criminal proceeding."

Donald Trump Jr. doesn't seem so concerned.

