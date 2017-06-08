As Twitter live-tweets former FBI Director James Comey's Senate testimony like it's the Super Bowl half time show for nerds, one yuge voice is missing from the Twittersphere.
That's the voice of President Donald Trump, who reporter Robert Costa said would not "put down Twitter" during the testimony. So far, it looks like someone managed to throw Trump's phone in the toilet.
But guess who fished it out? Donald Trump Jr., the president's feisty first son, who's been busy live-tweeting since the hearing started at 10 a.m. EST Thursday morning.
Here's everything he's said and retweeted on Twitter, and check back as we update with more of his comments:
According to the Washington Post, President Trump's lawyers are likely doing all they can to keep Donald Trump off Twitter, where he might incriminate himself or say something that "could be used against him in a criminal proceeding."
Donald Trump Jr. doesn't seem so concerned.