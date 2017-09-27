Advertising

The Kush is even more clueless than we thought.

According to a copy of Jared Kushner's voting records shared by Wired, the senior advisor to the president is registered in New York state to vote as a woman.

Why an adult human person, especially one with such strong ties to one of the then-presidential candidates, would have such an error on his voter registration form is a mystery.

And in case you might be missing the point, what's funny here is not the idea of Jared Kushner being a woman, but that he is stupid enough to have such a glaring mistake on an important document.

Plot twist: Jared Kushner is a woman. (Damn it, Mueller.) pic.twitter.com/CmJA7NjXeP — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 27, 2017

As noted by The Hill, this is not Kushner's first paperwork snafu. He has reportedly had to redo his federal security clearance forms on more than one occasion to reflect meetings he had with foreign contacts. (Remember the Russian collusion?) When investigators questioned him about one of these security clearance form mistakes, he said they were the result of a miscommunication with his assistant, according to The Hill.

Wired spoke with Brad Bainum, a spokesperson for American Bridge, the organization that discovered Jared's confounding voter registration.

"Kushner can't even fill out the most basic paperwork without screwing it up, so it's a mystery why anyone thinks he's somehow going to bring peace to the Middle East," he told the outlet. "Would anyone but the president's son-in-law still have a West Wing job after repeated disclosure errors and a botched a security clearance form?"

On top of the document listing him as "female," it also reveals that Kushner was registered with no party affiliation, meaning he may not have been able to vote for his father-in-law (or for anyone) in the April 2016 primary.

Sound familiar?

Just a few days before the primary, news broke that Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump did not make the cutoff to register as Republicans, therefore they were unable to vote for their father.

Wow, truly so blessed to have such a competent family running our country. GIPHY

Anyway, Twitter caught wind of Jared Kushner's voter registration and quickly responded with jokes on jokes.

jared kushner mistakenly registered to vote as a woman, luckily he's not involved in any detail oriented wor -- whats that? the middle east? pic.twitter.com/pnHzfsxi9A — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 27, 2017

Jared Kushner can officially drive in Saudi Arabia. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 27, 2017

I am a:

⚪ man

⚪ woman

🔘 Jared Kushner



Looking for:

⚪ men

⚪ women

🔘 help with paperwork — DADDADNOTGOOD (@MNateShyamalan) September 27, 2017

Jared Kushner, Meritorious Harvard Attendee & Politics Genious, is apparently too dumb to check the correct box on a voter registration form https://t.co/1Ie7sjfYDh — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) September 27, 2017

Jared Kushner can't figure out the "Male/Female" checkbox on his voter registration form but he'll definitely solve the Middle East. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) September 27, 2017

The things you do to get out of dinner with Mike Pence https://t.co/CJZv3bjzCp — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 27, 2017

Jared Kushner registered in New York as a female voter. He's guilty of voter broad! — Warren Holstein (@WarrenHolstein) September 27, 2017

So lucky to have this genius solving the conflict in the Middle East! https://t.co/pRXonALVQW — Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) September 27, 2017

Here's hoping Jared Kushner's vote in the presidential election is now marked as invalid and Hillary Clinton is named president. Sure, it's a long shot–but so was Trump winning the election.

