Jared Kushner, Son-in-Law in Chief, was in on Iraq on Monday to meet the Iraqi Prime Minister and discuss how his expertise in having married Ivanka Trump could help defeat ISIS.

I can't even imagine what the uniformed soldiers were thinking when Jared showed up in a sportscoat and designer shades. pic.twitter.com/ZoJpA6rEGi — chaps (@UncleChaps) April 6, 2017

Twitter couldn't help but notice that Jared Kushner looked as out of place as he was, wearing a bulletproof vest over a preppy blazer like he had to go to war in the afternoon but make sure he was ready to play croquet in the evening. Of course, Jared's great adventure quickly became a hilarious meme:

If Wes Anderson made a war movie. pic.twitter.com/OPHMRpBf5N — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 6, 2017

Dressed better in the middle of a desert war zone than me on most days at work. Admirable. pic.twitter.com/nVC82KF5l8 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 6, 2017

Fun game: Which of these photos are from the Jonah Hill movie "War Dogs" and which of these photos are of Jared Kushner in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/r442ENImVa — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) April 6, 2017

Found one more photo of Jared Kushner in Iraq pic.twitter.com/0u7yQB5cSO — Nick Wing (@nickpwing) April 6, 2017

when your father-in-law can't handle his own war because he's too busy vacationing pic.twitter.com/tLdrnfBSZ5 — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) April 6, 2017

Jared Kushner wearing his shirt and suit with his khaki bulletproof vest looks like a rich kid on an expensive paintball weekend. — Ashles (@Ashles3000) April 6, 2017

This version of when Michael Bluth goes to Iraq seems less funny tbqh. pic.twitter.com/mXvdUjbl32 — Sidney Stokes (@TheSidJoShow) April 6, 2017

get that battlefield-to-bar look pic.twitter.com/rzIVnB8b37 — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 6, 2017

Kush Body Armor by J.Crew. "When you don't know where you are or what you are doing." Worn exclusively by Jared Kushner. #resist pic.twitter.com/6PDkaBi2im — AltHomelandSecurity (@AltHomelandSec) April 6, 2017

"I know what we're up against. Bin Laden had a rich dad, too." pic.twitter.com/xl1YrhCyIx — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) April 6, 2017

Jared Kushner seems like what would happen if Max Fischer from Rushmore got to run the country pic.twitter.com/S9MdWIsqw8 — (((Ian Phillips))) (@IanReelDeal) April 6, 2017

COMMANDER: We have troops located around the DMZ and another artillery near-



JARED KUSHNER: My father in law's hitting on my wife right now pic.twitter.com/er3i20kN2Q — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) April 6, 2017

when you gotta drone strike Mosul real quick before happy hour pic.twitter.com/FDQklpX87r — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) April 6, 2017

BREAKING: Exclusive footage of Kushner briefing on the plan to defeat ISIS. pic.twitter.com/duWYG8Gvjy — Ashleigh Redmond (@AshleighRedmond) April 6, 2017

