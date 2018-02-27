Jared Kushner lost his top secret security clearance. The internet is celebrating.

In a brief reminder of what the world looked like when laws still mattered to the White House, Jared Kushner lost something he likely never would have had without being married to Ivanka Trump. No, not his job—his top secret security clearance.

getty

In the wake of the Rob Porter scandal, which revealed that an alleged domestic abuser with a protective order from one of his ex-wives was reading top secret material, Chief of Staff John Kelly decided to save face and reevaluate who gets to read state secrets. The result is bad news for the Kush.

Politico reports:

Presidential son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has had his security clearance downgraded — a move that will prevent him from viewing many of the sensitive documents to which he once had unfettered access. Kushner is not alone. All White House aides working on the highest-level interim clearances — at the Top Secret/SCI-level — were informed in a memo sent Friday that their clearances would be downgraded to the Secret level, according to three people with knowledge of the situation.

(SCI stands for Sensitive Compartmented Information, according to Wikipedia.)