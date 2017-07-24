Advertising

On Monday morning, Jared Kushner, senior advisor to and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, released an 11-page statement to the Senate and House Intelligence Committees saying that he did not collude with the Russian government to influence the 2016 American presidential campaign, the Washington Post reports.

Kushner's involvement in meetings with representatives of the Russian government is currently being examined. He is scheduled to have a closed-door interview with Senate Intelligence Committee staff today, but the statement marks Kushner's first public accounting of the meetings.

Advertising

People on Twitter had a lot to say about this and the best responses are mostly in joke form:

Just because Jared Kushner tried to set up a back channel with the Russians doesn’t mean he tried to set up a back channel with the Russians — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) July 24, 2017

Jared Kushner wants you to know he also did not collude with the Mad King or Joffrey, despite what you may hear soon — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 24, 2017

Jared Kushner says "I didn't collude" with the Russians. He's right because correct legal term is "conspire" not "collude." — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) July 24, 2017

JARED KUSHNER: I did not collude with Russians

ME: here’s a dictionary look up collude

JARED KUSHNER: it appears I did collude with Russians — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) July 24, 2017

Advertising

kushner's statement re: russia sounds like it was written after a few casual lines of adderall pic.twitter.com/ekI0SXVrxx — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) July 24, 2017

"I did not collude" will prove to be just as true as "I am not a crook" — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) July 24, 2017

Never thought this would need to be said but SHUT THE FUCK UP JARED — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) July 24, 2017

Sorry had my phone on silent. Looks like ur having a real "Monday"! 😊😊😥 — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 24, 2017

Advertising

Just bc 36 yo Kushner & 39 yo Don Junior are dumb & got their jobs through nepotism doesn't magically turn them into boys. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) July 24, 2017

We don't even know what this means, but it made us laugh:

jared kushner reminds me of a kid at my jewish summer camp who got hot, put anti-perspirant all over his body, & had to go to the hospital — joe mande (@JoeMande) July 24, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.