Jared Kushner is often seen, but seldom heard. But today, the world got to aurally experience the Kush, who spoke, out loud, like the big boy he is.

He speaks! Have you ever heard Jared Kushner's voice before? Here you go. pic.twitter.com/QKElf1bynn — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 19, 2017

Wow. Revel in the New Jersey twang of "awwditing." Let that smooth, breathy pre-pubescent timbre take you back to being the bar mitzvah boy who just wants to make Bubby and Zaidy proud. Embrace this powerful man's address as he speaks like an eighth-grader doing a presentation on moths for his science class. Close your eyes and picture him speaking sweet nothings in Ivanka's ear. The Hand of the King may or may not have hit puberty yet.

To many, Kushner's voice sounds familiar.

The wait is finally over. We now know what Jared Kushner's voice sounds like. My boyfriend...when I was 12. — beth argyropoulos (@bourgeoisalien) June 19, 2017

Jared Kushner sounds like the kid from Dead Poets Society who sells out the Robin Williams character. https://t.co/u6C0SO9EVI — Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) June 19, 2017

Jared Kushner's voice sounds like a young Michael Cera. https://t.co/3t7klOd5RX — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) June 19, 2017

Few people have heard Jared Kushner speak. But when he does he sounds just like Bea Arthur https://t.co/zcsNo6j8Jv — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) June 19, 2017

And some people found that the childish drawl just makes sense for the man.

Jared Kushner's voice totally synchs up with his look — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) June 19, 2017

Jared Kushner's voice sounds exactly like I thought it would: irritating — lark (@LarkXOXO) June 19, 2017

Jared Kushner sought a backchannel to the Kremlin using Russian equipment so the CIA wouldn't have to hear his voice — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 19, 2017

And others just weren't interested.

Sorry, Jared Kushner, but the only time I'm interested in hearing your voice is as you're confessing to the FBI. — Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) June 19, 2017

And, of course, people just had fun with it.

This wasn't at all what I thought Jared Kushner would sound like pic.twitter.com/DbMWzixovY — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 19, 2017

Wow, so THIS is what Jared Kushner sounds like??? pic.twitter.com/rYYojqanq6 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 19, 2017

Oh wow, I've never heard Jared Kushner speak before. His voice sounds... different than I imagined. pic.twitter.com/GW8Rt7U9lY — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) June 19, 2017

Mazel tov on your bar mitzvah, Jared! Today you are a man!

