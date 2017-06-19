Advertising

Jared Kushner is often seen, but seldom heard. But today, the world got to aurally experience the Kush, who spoke, out loud, like the big boy he is.

Wow. Revel in the New Jersey twang of "awwditing." Let that smooth, breathy pre-pubescent timbre take you back to being the bar mitzvah boy who just wants to make Bubby and Zaidy proud. Embrace this powerful man's address as he speaks like an eighth-grader doing a presentation on moths for his science class. Close your eyes and picture him speaking sweet nothings in Ivanka's ear. The Hand of the King may or may not have hit puberty yet.

To many, Kushner's voice sounds familiar.

And some people found that the childish drawl just makes sense for the man.

And others just weren't interested.

And, of course, people just had fun with it.

Mazel tov on your bar mitzvah, Jared! Today you are a man!

