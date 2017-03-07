Advertising

The GOP unveiled their proposed Obamacare replacement on Monday night, to distract from the Muslim Ban 2.0 to distract from Trump's wiretapping claims to distract from Jeff Sessions lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to distract from the investigation into Russian interference with the election.

The new plan, according to The New York Times, "would cut funding for the poor and taxes on the rich."

To further insult low-income Americans, Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah framed their difficulties in accessing healthcare as just needing to curb their own greed.

GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz: Low-income Americans will have to choose health care over iPhones https://t.co/orZVA7OoCS pic.twitter.com/Lt5vnKAPeg — CNN (@CNN) March 7, 2017

Can't afford chemo? That's your fault, kiddo. Should have thought about that when you decided you wanted to keep in touch with your children.

“Americans have choices. And they’ve got to make a choice,” Chaffetz said, “So maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they should invest in their own health care. They’ve got to make those decisions themselves.”

Hmm. Twitter pointed out that no, a cost of an iPhone is not the same as the cost of health insurance.

An iPhone is about $600 without the calling plan. Two-years of chemo to knock down cancer is, I dunno, a bit more, I'm thinking. https://t.co/aJ5NgrkMmY — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 7, 2017

1.5 bottles of insulin costs about the same amount as a new iPhone. I need a bottle every 3 weeks to stay alive. https://t.co/rMo5ALqbum — Maria DahvanaHeadley (@MARIADAHVANA) March 7, 2017

2 Year cost of iPhone = $649

2 Year cost of Health Insurance = $11,230#TrumpCare #Chaffetz pic.twitter.com/0EMsbPiMkw — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) March 7, 2017

Chaffetz says we gotta choose between an iPhone and Healthcare? Why can't we choose between Healthcare and Trump playin' golf? — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) March 7, 2017

Chaffetz's phone comment reveals truth behind this plan: GOP is literally wiling to let poor people die because they think they're greedy. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) March 7, 2017

The congressman, who doesn't have to worry about healthcare himself because taxpayers pay for his, is clearly in touch with the American people.

"Just diagnosed with cancer? I guess you should have thought about that before you got an iPhone 10 years ago" -@jasoninthehouse, apparently — Woodstock's dad (@Burghpunk) March 7, 2017

Rich CEOs need a tax break so you can't get an iPhone.



- The GOP — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) March 7, 2017

Jason Chaffetz clearly has no idea how much an emergency room visit costs. Or prescription drugs. Or blood tests. Or an iPhone. #healthcare — andrew (@rewstermania) March 7, 2017

If you really like your existing iPhone, do you get to keep it under the Republican health care plan? — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) March 7, 2017

Chaffetz: If you didn't want to die so the rich could have a tax cut, you should have thought of that before you got poor. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 7, 2017

POOR PERSON: [is bankrupt from medical costs]



CHAFFETZ: what you need is skin in the game, my friend — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) March 7, 2017

Instead of that iphone, invest in healthcare

Instead of a car, invest in healthcare

Instead of a refrigerator......

Instead of food.... — Josh Lesnick (@superhappy) March 7, 2017

you, a poor: "my children need medicine, please help"



me, a jason chaffetz: "have you thought about buying a flip phone instead?" — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) March 7, 2017

The iPhone bullshit is Reagan's Cadillac welfare queen canard for the new age. That's what Chaffetz is doing. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) March 7, 2017

Buying a new phone is something you can plan/budget for. You don't know when you'll get sick or hurt. Jason Chaffetz is either dumb or evil — Chelsea Christian (@chelsea_xtian) March 7, 2017

Watch Chaffetz's full interview over at CNN.

