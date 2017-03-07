The GOP unveiled their proposed Obamacare replacement on Monday night, to distract from the Muslim Ban 2.0 to distract from Trump's wiretapping claims to distract from Jeff Sessions lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to distract from the investigation into Russian interference with the election.
The new plan, according to The New York Times, "would cut funding for the poor and taxes on the rich."
To further insult low-income Americans, Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah framed their difficulties in accessing healthcare as just needing to curb their own greed.
Can't afford chemo? That's your fault, kiddo. Should have thought about that when you decided you wanted to keep in touch with your children.
“Americans have choices. And they’ve got to make a choice,” Chaffetz said, “So maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they should invest in their own health care. They’ve got to make those decisions themselves.”
Hmm. Twitter pointed out that no, a cost of an iPhone is not the same as the cost of health insurance.
The congressman, who doesn't have to worry about healthcare himself because taxpayers pay for his, is clearly in touch with the American people.
Watch Chaffetz's full interview over at CNN.