5 bonkers moments from Jeff Flake's Senate floor speech comparing Trump to Stalin.

Jeff Flake, an outgoing Senator from Arizona and already star of such headlines as "Flake's speech burning Trump gets ovation from some Republicans" (from October), is making his final push to sweep every category in Trump's Fake News Awards. Trump announced the event weeks ago and later pushed it back citing "great" interest.
The (ceremony? Twitter event?) was supposed to be today, although Sarah Sanders seemed to cancel it on Tuesday. Either way, Jeff Flake had a speech planned on the subject of fake news, and he wasn't going to let the president's flakey schedule stop him from holding a pro-news bonanza.
On Wednesday, Flake took to the Senate floor to "talk about the truth's relationship to democracy."
Love him or hate him, the man's got quotes:
1. “Mr. President, it is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Josef Stalin to describe his enemies.”
Flake gave the Senate a history lesson, comparing Trump's use of the term "enemy of the people" to describe the press to Stalin's frequent use of the phrase and its later banning by Nikita Khrushchev.
This line was the crown jewel in the speech, so important that Flake tipped the zinger to newspapers days in advance.
The Washington Post preceded to write an entire scholarly article analyzing it: a day before Flake actually gave his remarks to the Senate.
2. Flake says politicians need to suck it up.
Where "it" means criticism from the press and "politicians" means Trump.
3. Alt-right accounts actually began supporting Flake's nomination for the Fake News Awards.
Whether Trump's hastily announced awards ceremony seems like the world's funniest joke to you or the appropriate shaming that journalists deserve, there's no denying the idea has traction. Social media, baby!
4. Flake calls Trump "inspiring!"
... to "dictators and authoritarians." Flake listed a number of bad guys around the world that Trump's inspired.
"It is our ability to freely air the truth that keeps our government honest," said Flake, who then read from a Politico report that quoted despots Bashar al-Assad, Rodrigo Duterte, Nicolas Maduro and more as quoting the phrase "fake news" to dismiss some terrible sh*t they were accused of.
Inspired.
5. "To be very clear, to call the Russian matter a hoax, as the president has done so many times, is a falsehood."
And here's Flake pouring just a hint of gasoline on what's already a raging Russia fire. By the way, Bannon's gotten his subpoena.
Easy to see why Flake's retiring. Trump supporters obviously hate him. Liberals, meanwhile, can't help pointing out his voting record.
Spoiler: it's not that anti-Trump. Via Salon:
A brief glance at Flake's voting record shows that, besides the volatility, he's not all that different from Trump. While the Arizona senator's condemnations are certainly not without merit, he's not exactly the best messiah.
Flake "votes in line with Trump's position" 90 percent of the time, according to a FiveThirtyEight tracker. He sided with Trump's tax plan in December and with every single nomination the president has put forth, except one from which he abstained.
Flake's term will end in 2019. Gotta think he's happy about that.