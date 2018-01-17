5 bonkers moments from Jeff Flake's Senate floor speech comparing Trump to Stalin.

Jeff Flake, an outgoing Senator from Arizona and already star of such headlines as "Flake's speech burning Trump gets ovation from some Republicans" (from October), is making his final push to sweep every category in Trump's Fake News Awards. Trump announced the event weeks ago and later pushed it back citing "great" interest.

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

The (ceremony? Twitter event?) was supposed to be today, although Sarah Sanders seemed to cancel it on Tuesday. Either way, Jeff Flake had a speech planned on the subject of fake news, and he wasn't going to let the president's flakey schedule stop him from holding a pro-news bonanza.

On Wednesday, Flake took to the Senate floor to "talk about the truth's relationship to democracy."

Love him or hate him, the man's got quotes:

1. “Mr. President, it is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Josef Stalin to describe his enemies.”​​​​​​

Excellent. Dissent is the highest form of patriotism, Senator @JeffFlake. Bravo, and thank you. Here is the Senator from Arizona comparing @realDonaldTrump to Joseph Stalin. pic.twitter.com/Pl8IRGTVsv — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) January 17, 2018

Flake gave the Senate a history lesson, comparing Trump's use of the term "enemy of the people" to describe the press to Stalin's frequent use of the phrase and its later banning by Nikita Khrushchev.