Senator Jeff Flake continued unloading on Trump this morning. He immediately tweeted back.

Tuesday in the Senate, Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona joined fellow Republican, Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, in decrying Donald Trump's behavior as president. Neither man will seek reelection, so neither man gives a f*ck anymore.
We must never regard as normal the regular and casual undermining of our democratic norms and ideals,” Flake said. "We must never meekly accept the daily sundering of our country, the personal attacks, the threats against principles, freedoms and institution, the flagrant disregard for truth and decency, the reckless provocations — most often for the pettiest and most personal reasons, reasons having nothing to whatsoever to do with the fortunes of the people that we have been elected to serve."
As Flake joined Good Morning America on Wednesday to explain his decision not to run for reelection and to further unleash on Trump, the president took aim with his own favorite means of attack. Unleash the tweets.
On GMA and CBS This Morning, Flake's statements seemed to address Trump's attacks rather organically. "I just can't continue with his kind of politics," said Flake.
Meanwhile, the peanut gallery on Twitter continues to be both amused and annoyed. The instinct to get behind anyone who criticizes the president has been complicated by everything else these guys believe in.
And here was the lovely Steve Bannon's reaction:
As of now, there's no word on whether or not Jeff Flake could still be elected dog catcher in Tennessee.