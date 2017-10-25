Senator Jeff Flake continued unloading on Trump this morning. He immediately tweeted back.

Tuesday in the Senate, Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona joined fellow Republican, Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, in decrying Donald Trump's behavior as president. Neither man will seek reelection, so neither man gives a f*ck anymore.

We must never regard as normal the regular and casual undermining of our democratic norms and ideals,” Flake said. "We must never meekly accept the daily sundering of our country, the personal attacks, the threats against principles, freedoms and institution, the flagrant disregard for truth and decency, the reckless provocations — most often for the pettiest and most personal reasons, reasons having nothing to whatsoever to do with the fortunes of the people that we have been elected to serve."

As Flake joined Good Morning America on Wednesday to explain his decision not to run for reelection and to further unleash on Trump, the president took aim with his own favorite means of attack. Unleash the tweets.

The reason Flake and Corker dropped out of the Senate race is very simple, they had zero chance of being elected. Now act so hurt & wounded! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

The meeting with Republican Senators yesterday, outside of Flake and Corker, was a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017