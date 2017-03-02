On Thursday morning, Washington was rocked by revelations that newly-minted Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice in 2016, despite the fact that he testified under oath in his confirmation hearings that he had spoken to no Russian officials while he was serving in Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
While there's no evidence that anything untoward was discussed in those meetings, Democrats and some Republicans are calling for Sessions to be fired—especially considering how similar this story is to the scandal that ended General Michael Flynn's short tenure as Trump's national security adviser.
These revelations have also led commenters on Twitter to pile on Sessions with brutal jokes at his expense. Here are the funniest ones we could find.