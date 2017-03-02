Advertising

On Thursday morning, Washington was rocked by revelations that newly-minted Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice in 2016, despite the fact that he testified under oath in his confirmation hearings that he had spoken to no Russian officials while he was serving in Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

AG Jeff Sessions met twice last year with Russian ambassador, DOJ says, but did not disclose it during confirmation https://t.co/F2ORzbiKGu pic.twitter.com/SLPUEcn5HB — CNN (@CNN) March 2, 2017

While there's no evidence that anything untoward was discussed in those meetings, Democrats and some Republicans are calling for Sessions to be fired—especially considering how similar this story is to the scandal that ended General Michael Flynn's short tenure as Trump's national security adviser.

These revelations have also led commenters on Twitter to pile on Sessions with brutal jokes at his expense. Here are the funniest ones we could find.

Oooooh, THAT Russia. Yeah, I totally met with them. — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) March 2, 2017

At the very least, Sessions' testimony raises questions about his lawyering skills.



Good thing his new job has nothing to do with the law. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) March 2, 2017

"Fire Sessions" is now both a demand to terminate the employment of an Attorney General and the title of my hottest mixtape. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 2, 2017

I will go ahead and say the words.

Radical Sessions Terrorism. — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 2, 2017

"I did not have international relations with that Russian." #sessions pic.twitter.com/bnghvnrh3e — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 2, 2017

i wasn't even worried about sessions being a russian spy because i was so focused on his klan membership — RMJ (@rmccarthyjames) March 2, 2017

This Sessions news is crazy. You think you know someone… and then it turns out you're right. — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) March 2, 2017

Dana Carvey should play Jeff Sessions on SNL this Saturday — Mike Glazer🍯 (@glazerboohoohoo) March 2, 2017

Having a hard time believing Jeff Sessions would talk to a foreigner. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) March 2, 2017

Found a pic of Jeff Sessions pic.twitter.com/agHHy0QOtw — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) March 2, 2017

The Trump Administration in a nutshell:



Sally Yates: Fired after telling the truth.

Jeff Sessions: Hired after committing perjury. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 2, 2017

AG Sessions: I don't even know who Sergei Kilsyak is!



Congress: We never said his name.



Sessions: Fuck. — Josh Rosen (@JoshRosen1) March 2, 2017

i couldn’t help but wonder… had the Russian ambassador been meeting with everybody except me? pic.twitter.com/SCnYF5FquA — JamesMichael Nichols (@JMN) March 2, 2017

