Colorado Dems give Jeff Sessions an informative and hilarious FU after he comes at legal weed.

On Thursday, the Justice Department announced that they would rescind "a trio of memos from the Obama administration" that instructed federal prosecutors in states where marijuana had been legalized not to, in legal terms, harsh everyone's vibe.

Since marijuana remains illegal under federal law, these Obama-era memos helped put states that legalized medical and recreational pot at ease. Federal prosecutors wouldn't interfere as long as the policies "didn't threaten other federal priorities, such as preventing the distribution of the drug to minors and cartels," according to CNN.

It's unclear just what the reversal by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, head of the Justice Department, means for states — like Colorado — that have booming legal marijuana industries. But one thing's for sure: the legal status of marijuana just got much more confusing again. And the reaction has been intense.

Especially since legal pot isn't just beloved by stoners. The Twitter account for the Colorado Senate Democrats had a viral reaction that went beyond this impeccable one-liner:

We'll give Jeff Sessions our legal pot when he pries it from our warm, extremely interesting to look at hands. https://t.co/LF0RpdCiHG — Colorado Senate Dems (@COSenDem) January 4, 2018

