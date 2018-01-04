Colorado Dems give Jeff Sessions an informative and hilarious FU after he comes at legal weed.

On Thursday, the Justice Department announced that they would rescind "a trio of memos from the Obama administration" that instructed federal prosecutors in states where marijuana had been legalized not to, in legal terms, harsh everyone's vibe.
Since marijuana remains illegal under federal law, these Obama-era memos helped put states that legalized medical and recreational pot at ease. Federal prosecutors wouldn't interfere as long as the policies "didn't threaten other federal priorities, such as preventing the distribution of the drug to minors and cartels," according to CNN.
It's unclear just what the reversal by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, head of the Justice Department, means for states — like Colorado — that have booming legal marijuana industries. But one thing's for sure: the legal status of marijuana just got much more confusing again. And the reaction has been intense.
Especially since legal pot isn't just beloved by stoners. The Twitter account for the Colorado Senate Democrats had a viral reaction that went beyond this impeccable one-liner:
We'll give Jeff Sessions our legal pot when he pries it from our warm, extremely interesting to look at hands.
The Colorado Senate Dems (or whatever social media master runs their account) went on to explain the benefits that legal marijuana has had for their state, including millions of tax dollars put towards schools and addiction treatment programs.
Another politician, this one from Oregon, also weighed in on the decision on Twitter, asking Jeff Sessions if he'd even consulted with Donald Trump.
Trump apparently promised not to "interfere with state marijuana laws" during the campaign.