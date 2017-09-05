Advertising

In a gross speech full of nativist talking points and abject lies about what the program is and does, Attorney General and Noted Perjurer Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III lived his dream of putting the lives of 800,000 kids in the balance as he declared the end of Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals, aka DACA.

Jeff Sessions told young people, for whom America is the only country that they can remember, that their protections are being "phased out," living his dream of getting to bleachify America and make it whiter.

Despite looking like a Keebler Elf, Sessions is an evil, evil man. Here are some good tweets that articulate that point.



Should be no surprise that the Attorney General is lying to us right now - he did it under oath to Congress and paid no consequences. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 5, 2017

If you study Sessions' #DACA decision objectively, he makes a solid constitutional argument that he's a punk ass bitch. — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) September 5, 2017

Jeff Sessions on...



Travel ban: President has expansive legal authority



DACA: President can’t act without congressional overview — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) September 5, 2017

Stephen Miller and Jeff Sessions have just proven that they are evil and cruel and have no idea what American values are. Deport them.#DACA pic.twitter.com/CouL6ZdMyT — Take Ivanka to Work (@IvankaToWorkDay) September 5, 2017



Today is truly a white Christmas for Jeff Sessions. #DACA #RacistElf — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 5, 2017

INT WHITE HOUSE



Huckabee-Sanders: OK we'll draw straws to see who does the racist DACA presse--



*Sessions busts through door*: I GOT U FAM — Juggalocialism (@UweBollocks) September 5, 2017

.@POTUS and Jeff Sessions will go down in history as among America's all-time civil rights villains - and the sick part is, they don't care. — Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) September 5, 2017

Sessions lied under oath to Congress & prosecuted African-Americans for helping people vote. Absurd to hear him talk about "rule of law" — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) September 5, 2017



AG Jeff Sessions: "We're deporting all immigrants!"



White Immigrants: "What about us?"



AG Jeff Sessions: pic.twitter.com/wryOTa5vXh — X (@XLNB) September 5, 2017

Jeff Sessions is the Keebler Elf if the Keebler Elf also puts razor blades in the cookies. — Travon Free (@Travon) September 5, 2017

Nice of him to take his hood off for the photo op. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) September 5, 2017

fucking giddy about destroying people’s lives pic.twitter.com/yTuWGuMTy6 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 5, 2017



Reminder: Trump wanted to get rid of Sessions because he didn't obstruct the Russia investigation but kept him because he was super racist. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) September 5, 2017

Everyone always knew who Jeff Sessions was, an overt racist w/ a long history of discrimination & in 2017, he's AG.pic.twitter.com/niwVRVnsGu — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 5, 2017

WTF

Sessions just blamed Central American migrant crisis ON #DACA

Are you on Crack? or just an 1850 Cracker? pic.twitter.com/zr65VNR1QA — ALT🛂 Immigration (@ALT_uscis) September 5, 2017

Remember:-



Jelf Sessions, the little racist is only too happy to do Trump's bidding #DACA #DefendDACA pic.twitter.com/6DCE7tGXc7 — St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) September 5, 2017



Sessions was giddy after rescinding compassionate program enacted by black POTUS to help hard-working immigrants.



Notorious B. I. G. O. T. pic.twitter.com/yC5prnhgP9 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 5, 2017

Sessions Cites #DACA as "Unconstitutional" Exercise of Executive Power by Obama



Nevermind *45's:

✔ #MuslimBan

✔Arpaio Pardon

✔Comey Firing pic.twitter.com/pM4chqgZle — Rey 🇺🇸 (@1Jedi_Rey) September 5, 2017

Jeff Sessions is terrible. That's all — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 5, 2017

