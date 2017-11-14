The craziest moments of the Jeff Sessions hearing so far plus Twitter's best reactions.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee today, where he's being grilled by Democrats on the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia and Republicans on literally everything but. Here are the most important moments, and the most important tweets. 1. Jeff Sessions, in his opening remarks, said that while he didn't remember meeting Papadapoulos during the campaign, after it was reported that he plead guilty to lying to the FBI, Sessions's memory was ~magically~ jogged. Sessions: "I do now recall that the March 2016 meeting at the Trump Hotel that [George] Papadopoulos attended, but I have no clear recollection of the details of what he said at that meeting.” pic.twitter.com/kljyJz06pk — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 14, 2017 sessions: I had forgotten all about Papadopoulos but now that I have been reminded I remember I courageously told him no — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) November 14, 2017 Is anyone else tired of listening to Jeff Sessions lie to our faces every time he gets called to testify yet? He has the memory of a fruit fly when it comes to Russia. — Travon Free (@Travon) November 14, 2017 This is not going to end well. pic.twitter.com/MuVNmNB2fz — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) November 14, 2017 My man Robert Mueller is out here jogging lots of memories.

Sessions: "I do now recall"

Lewandowski: "My memory has been refreshed" pic.twitter.com/9IX6Jmwelm — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 14, 2017 Sessions doesn't remember anything, except that he didn't do anything wrong. giphy

2. Ranking Member Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) brought up Trump's derogatory tweets about Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren and "Crooked Hillary" Clinton, saying, "When Richard Nixon spoke about us that way, at least he had the courtesy to do it behind closed doors." Nice. CNN "In a functional democracy, is it common for the leader of the country to order the criminal justice system to retaliate against his political opponents?" Conyers asked, a pretty strong and targeted question. "I would say that the Department of Justice can never be used to retaliate politically against opponents, and that would be wrong," Sessions says responded. But will he hold Trump to that standard? Dun dun dun.

3. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) attempted to jog Sessions's memory of Papadopoulos by showing a picture of him two seats away from the coffee boy, leading a meeting with him there. Live: @cnn

Rep Jarrold Nadler presents photo of Sessions in meeting with Papadapoulos in #SessionsHearing pic.twitter.com/QbIkleJMfL — Chris Sampson (@TAPSTRIMEDIA) November 14, 2017 Leading a campaign meeting wasn't exactly a memorable day for Jeff. He doesn't recall. Never heard anyone say "to the best of my recollection" more than Sessions.😐 Does he really belong in our @TheJusticeDept?😪 #SessionsHearing pic.twitter.com/Cb6d31hESb — Smilenツ (@Diztract) November 14, 2017 New drinking game: Every time Sessions says he "doesn't recall" or "can't remember" something, take a shot. Your memory will be just as bad as his before noon hits. #SessionsHearing — Filthy Hands (@filthyhands16) November 14, 2017

If anyone took "I'm not aware" as their drinking cue in the #SessionsHearing, sorry about you being dead now. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) November 14, 2017 4. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) grilled Sessions on Michael Flynn's conflicts of interest interacting with Russians and the Turkish government. Once again, Sessions doesn't remember sh*t. giphy Lofgren: Did you share info on Kislyak with Flynn?



Sessions: I don't believe.



Lofgren: Aware of any meetings bt Flynn and your meeting?



Sessions: not aware.

😞 — emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 14, 2017 That smirk on Sessions face went away real quick when he realized Lofgren wasn’t messing around with her questions didn’t it? Mine didn’t😏#SessionsHearing pic.twitter.com/QVll8MGEGj — Lisa Limon (@LisaLimonTx) November 14, 2017

Lofgren: did you discuss RNC platform changes? Sessions: I don't recall. Lofgren: you were campaign lead and don't recall? — amna (@Nawazistan) November 14, 2017 #SessionsHearing



Sessions: I don’t recall.

...

Sessions: I don’t recall.

...

Sessions: I don’t recall.

...

Sessions: Marijuana? Lock them up.

...

Sessions: I don’t recall.

...

Sessions: Capital punishment? Fry them.

...

Sessions: I don’t recall.

... — lbbrs (@lbbrs67) November 14, 2017 5. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (R-TX) asked Sessions if he believes Roy Moore's accusers. He doesn't say yes, but he doesn't say no. Rep. Jackson Lee, holding up pics of Roy Moore accusers. "Do you believe these young women?"

Jeff Sessions: "I have no reason to doubt these young women." pic.twitter.com/gKtF5f5bmE — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 14, 2017

6. Jackson Lee asked Sessions if he wants to change the testimony he gave in June in which he said that he had "no knowledge" of Trump campaign members interacting with Russians (which we know they did). He played dumb. "I don't understand what you're saying," he said. "I can't imagine your memory would fail you this much," Jackson Lee replied. giphy Jeff Sessions to Jackson Lee pic.twitter.com/K5cLrgxw9N — Ginger Rain (@Ginger4Trump) November 14, 2017 Wait, is that a blown up picture of Sessions, Trump and Papadopolos ?! Talk about having receipts. Ms.Jackson Lee is my Shero ! #sessionshearing pic.twitter.com/U9JhdrxJjx — KAC (@KimberlyC75) November 14, 2017

If Jeff Sessions were a fish #SessionsHearing pic.twitter.com/12iedybJm1 — Sir Baba Adeptus Chevalier of the Quan (@brill_inst) November 14, 2017 8. Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) asked Sessions if Trump can fire the special counsel and preemptively pardon his family. Sessions refuses to answer. Rep. Ted Deutch: Does the president have the power to pardon George Papadopoulos?

AG Sessions: " It would be premature for me to comment on that, I believe." https://t.co/obU9oYboRn pic.twitter.com/tiFEoifCI9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 14, 2017 Attorney General Sessions has provided only terrifying non-answers.



This is not complicated: any attempt to block a criminal investigation by the president deserves to be investigated and prosecuted. — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) November 14, 2017

Deutch: Can POTUS fire SC Mueller.

Sessions: Not able to answer.



[He has been asked this in three hearings now.] — emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 14, 2017 #SessionsHearing Rep. Ted Deutch: "General Sessions, who do you work for, the American People or the President of the United States?" Best question of the day! — Aimee Dearmon (@AimeeDearmon) November 14, 2017 9. Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL), talking about Trump's continuous fixation on Hillary, said, "I propose we go to POTUS and former SoS and ask them both to resign. Then we can move on from election that never seems to end." .@RepGutierrez says what we're ALL thinking: It's time to MOVE ON from the 2016 Election#SessionsHearing pic.twitter.com/UVUcNaS024 — AmpliFire News (@amplifirenews_) November 14, 2017

10. Here's a funny tweet that doesn't need context. looks like the #SessionsHearing is going well already pic.twitter.com/X1tXODaaHF — drewtoothpaste (@drewtoothpaste) November 14, 2017 11. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called Sessions out for not "recalling" anything, and implied he's a hypocrite for saying forgetting is like perjury when it came to Hillary. Jeffries: In Lou Dobbs interview you criticized Hillary for saying I don't recall 25 times. You said intentional failure to remember could constitute perjury. Do you still support that?



Session: Yes. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 14, 2017 He must have been keeping a tally on the dais. He quickly became Twitter's new crush. Rep Jeffries calling out the # of I don't recalls 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #SessionsHearing — kellyandscreech (@kellyandscreech) November 14, 2017

Jeffries brought receipts too. Counted everytime Sessions claimed he didn't recall. #sessionshearing — Bobby Buenosdias (@bringouttheweed) November 14, 2017 Rep. Jeffries making Sessions look like a terrible hypocrite — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) November 14, 2017 "Do you still believe the intentional failure to remember can constitute perjury?"



Congressman Jeffries is owning Jeff Sessions by using his own words against him.#SessionsHearing — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 14, 2017 Hakeem Jeffries is one of the most under-appreciated stars in Congress. — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) November 14, 2017

Funniest moment yet: Mr. Sessions you testified at least 36 times that you can’t recall. Is that correct? Sessions: I don’t know. pic.twitter.com/mgAThKpBg6 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 14, 2017 Mr. Jeffries: You voted in 1999 to remove Bill Clinton for Perjury.



Sessions: Yes



Mr. Jeffries: You once prosecuted a young police officer for Perjury, you prosecuted him even though he corrected his testimony.



AG should not be held to a different standard.



BOOM! pic.twitter.com/9Kuqf62zqp — M.I.B - Official (@Tru7hS33kR) November 14, 2017 12. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) called out Sessions for pulling a Jared Kushner, aka "forgetting" to list foreign contacts on his security clearance form. @tedlieu catches Jess Sessions lying in his security clearance form. pic.twitter.com/T03X2HJNyR — John Aravosis (@aravosis) November 14, 2017

Lieu now admits that he met Ambassador Kislyak. "Were you lying then, or are you lying now?" he asked. Damn. GO, Ted Lieu GO!!! Take Sessions down. #SessionsHearing pic.twitter.com/NIl66HLx6e — Keisha 🍁📚🌼 (@KeishaRansome22) November 14, 2017 Reminder that Sessions can’t fill out a basic form. Yet wants to be in charge of “vetting”. Thank you @tedlieu — Righteous Babe (@RighteousBabe4) November 14, 2017 "Lyin' Jeff Sessions" has a bit of a bad habit of either lyin' or forgettin'.

.@tedlieu to Sessions: "Either you are lying to the US Senate or you are lying to the US House of Representatives."



Sessions, dodging incoherently : "So I just wanna say, I appreciate the congressman's right, I guess he can say it's free speech, he can't be sued here." pic.twitter.com/e4Z8nFUQHe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2017