The craziest moments of the Jeff Sessions hearing so far plus Twitter's best reactions.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee today, where he's being grilled by Democrats on the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia and Republicans on literally everything but.
Here are the most important moments, and the most important tweets.
1. Jeff Sessions, in his opening remarks, said that while he didn't remember meeting Papadapoulos during the campaign, after it was reported that he plead guilty to lying to the FBI, Sessions's memory was ~magically~ jogged.
Sessions doesn't remember anything, except that he didn't do anything wrong.
2. Ranking Member Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) brought up Trump's derogatory tweets about Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren and "Crooked Hillary" Clinton, saying, "When Richard Nixon spoke about us that way, at least he had the courtesy to do it behind closed doors." Nice.
"In a functional democracy, is it common for the leader of the country to order the criminal justice system to retaliate against his political opponents?" Conyers asked, a pretty strong and targeted question.
"I would say that the Department of Justice can never be used to retaliate politically against opponents, and that would be wrong," Sessions says responded.
But will he hold Trump to that standard? Dun dun dun.
3. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) attempted to jog Sessions's memory of Papadopoulos by showing a picture of him two seats away from the coffee boy, leading a meeting with him there.
Leading a campaign meeting wasn't exactly a memorable day for Jeff.
He doesn't recall.
4. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) grilled Sessions on Michael Flynn's conflicts of interest interacting with Russians and the Turkish government. Once again, Sessions doesn't remember sh*t.
5. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (R-TX) asked Sessions if he believes Roy Moore's accusers. He doesn't say yes, but he doesn't say no.
6. Jackson Lee asked Sessions if he wants to change the testimony he gave in June in which he said that he had "no knowledge" of Trump campaign members interacting with Russians (which we know they did). He played dumb.
"I don't understand what you're saying," he said.
"I can't imagine your memory would fail you this much," Jackson Lee replied.
7. People are concerned for Sessions's health after he fails to recall anything.
8. Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) asked Sessions if Trump can fire the special counsel and preemptively pardon his family. Sessions refuses to answer.
9. Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL), talking about Trump's continuous fixation on Hillary, said, "I propose we go to POTUS and former SoS and ask them both to resign. Then we can move on from election that never seems to end."
10. Here's a funny tweet that doesn't need context.
11. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called Sessions out for not "recalling" anything, and implied he's a hypocrite for saying forgetting is like perjury when it came to Hillary.
He must have been keeping a tally on the dais. He quickly became Twitter's new crush.
12. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) called out Sessions for pulling a Jared Kushner, aka "forgetting" to list foreign contacts on his security clearance form.
Lieu now admits that he met Ambassador Kislyak.
"Were you lying then, or are you lying now?" he asked. Damn.
"Lyin' Jeff Sessions" has a bit of a bad habit of either lyin' or forgettin'.