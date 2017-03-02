Advertising

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' integrity came into question because he was personally opposed by Coretta Scott King when The Washington Post revealed that he indeed had meetings with the Russian ambassador, despite testifying before Congress that he didn't.

He said, under oath, “I did not have communications with the Russians,” making that phrase the new "I did not have sexual relations with that woman."

Even Republicans know that this is a big deal, with some calling on him to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia probe. Some Democrats are calling for his resignation.

Sessions held a presser on Thursday and announced that he's recusing himself from the Russia investigation, before ducking out early.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to step aside from FBI inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in US election https://t.co/gVkcG6fKYZ pic.twitter.com/DBqdPbqGEF — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 2, 2017

He addressed the perjury allegations with a classic, lawyer-y statement:

"My reply to the question of Sen. Franken was honest and correct as I understood it at the time," AG Sessions says https://t.co/CCjpWrlysB pic.twitter.com/hhKC79xmiK — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 2, 2017

You got the phone alerts, now here are the tweets.

Jeff Sessions literally inventing a different question that Franken DID NOT ASK — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 2, 2017

I can't think of a more baffling week for fans of "La La Land" who were hoping Jeff Sessions would lead this investigation — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 2, 2017

the bottom half of jeff sessions' face is a scrotum — joe mande ❤️ China (@JoeMande) March 2, 2017

i won’t be happy until Jeff Sessions recuses himself from all public life. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 2, 2017

leprechauns love green pic.twitter.com/pIEJ7e66Vv — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 2, 2017

Well, recuuuuuuse me! — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) March 2, 2017

Why did Jeff Sessions wait until he was caught to decide he had a conflict of interest? — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 2, 2017

SESSIONS to reporters: "It's good to be with you."



FACT CHECK: FALSE. — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) March 2, 2017

Recusing himself is not enough. Congress MUST trick Jeff #Sessions into saying his name backwards to return him to his home dimension! pic.twitter.com/wf149o8BLB — Tom O'Donnell (@tomisokay) March 2, 2017

Sessions asked why he’s recusing despite Trump and Spicer saying he shouldn't: They "do not know the rules" pic.twitter.com/N1fc4BZ6nU — Jon Passantino (@passantino) March 2, 2017

Presser scheduled for 30 minutes.



Sessions clocks out 8 minutes early as the qweschins get hard. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 2, 2017

In fairness, we should put Sessions's dishonesty in the context of his long and distinguished career as Attorney General. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 2, 2017

Sessions this afternoon: "I have recused myself..."



Spicer this morning: "There's nothing to recuse himself [from]" pic.twitter.com/jYtCqdVBiq — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 2, 2017

ways to keep a story going

✅ conflicting accounts

✅ raise new yes/no questions

✅ "we meet a lotta people"

✅ scurry out early



GOOD JOB JEFF — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) March 2, 2017

NYT headline on September 8 2016, the day when Jeff #Sessions says he didn't think meeting w Russians would be a big deal pic.twitter.com/hLFpbHjjOb — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 2, 2017

It's a terribly crucial quality 4 any lawyer to have a sharp & vivid memory.

The fact that #sessions doesn't recall a whole lot is worrisome — Jennifer Lavallee (@therealLAVALLEE) March 2, 2017

Now that Sessions has changed his story 1000x in half a day and admitted to what he lied about, but not the lying, this'll surely blow over. — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) March 2, 2017

Seinfeld: So are you gonna recuse?

Sessions: I'm gonna refuse!

Seinfeld: You can't refuse to recuse! [voice gets higher] No recusal refusal! — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) March 2, 2017

Sessions this afternoon: "I have recused myself..."



Jeff Sessions is essentially saying if you pretend Franken asked a different question and he gave a different answer then he did not lie — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 2, 2017

"How many times did you talk to the Russian ambassador?"



Jeff Sessions: pic.twitter.com/4n89p8KAdG — Zito (@_Zeets) March 2, 2017

Sessions is recusing himself from the Russia investigation so he can spend more time doing what he loves: stopping black people from voting — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 2, 2017

Sessions sounds like a bad sketch actor playing a racist. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 2, 2017

Sessions in short: I said something false that was true. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 2, 2017

Jeff Sessions is like if a diarrhea milkshake were racist — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) March 2, 2017

*Jeff Sessions quietly replaces the perjury laws with a recording of his own laughter* — Kashana (@kashanacauley) March 2, 2017

so Sessions will pass off to his subordinate an investigation that might end up affecting Sessions? — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 2, 2017

Sessions conference-it was a guilty sweaty fidgety bigot dodging questions-he should be fired for his memory loss #firesessions #trumprussia — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 2, 2017

I'm no lawyer, but I've seen enuf tv shows to know #Sessions said too much and just made things a lot worse for himself. Drip drip drip. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) March 2, 2017

First comes recusal

Then resignation,

Then the prosecutor

With the special designation. — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) March 2, 2017

Ok, so which one of you *hasn't* met with the Russians — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) March 2, 2017

reporter: did u mislead congress



sessions (wearing a “don’t talk to me until i’ve had my coffee & misled congress” t-shirt): absolutely not — ambassador hippo (@InternetHippo) March 2, 2017

And here's a fun fact from the dictionary:

