Attorney General Jeff Sessions' integrity came into question
because he was personally opposed by Coretta Scott King when The Washington Post revealed that he indeed had meetings with the Russian ambassador, despite testifying before Congress that he didn't.
He said, under oath, “I did not have communications with the Russians,” making that phrase the new "I did not have sexual relations with that woman."
Even Republicans know that this is a big deal, with some calling on him to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia probe. Some Democrats are calling for his resignation.
Sessions held a presser on Thursday and announced that he's recusing himself from the Russia investigation, before ducking out early.
He addressed the perjury allegations with a classic, lawyer-y statement:
