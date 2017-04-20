Advertising

We can't be sure that Jeff Sessions knows that Hawaii is a state. Earlier today, the Attorney General, in a radio interview with Mark Levin, that he is “amazed” that a judge “sitting on an island in the Pacific” can issue an order that stops the President. That "island" is a state called Hawaii. And what Sessions is referring to is the Hawaiian judge who halted Trump's second Muslim ban back in March.

Sessions chosen phrasing attempted to undermine Hawaii's legitimacy as a state. Plus, as the Washington Post noted, Sessions actually voted to confirm the judge he's now dismissing. Well, this wouldn't be the first time Sessions said a bunch of illogical stuff in public. Remember when he tried to explain his contact with Russian officials? Here's what people are saying about Sessions' latest idiotic claim:

Jeff Sessions has once again proven that the liberal caricature of him is actually overly generous — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 20, 2017

When you insult Hawaii, you insult Nicole Kidman. Shame on you, Jeff Sessions. pic.twitter.com/VdXfno1GoV — Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) April 20, 2017

Jeff Sessions calls it "some island in the Pacific"

We call it the 50th state and site of the only WWII battlefield on US soil. pic.twitter.com/vhz8Ij0kB6 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 20, 2017

Jeff Sessions refers to Hawaii as an "island in the Pacific" while questioning judge's decision to block travel ban https://t.co/ZRuLcZNF6T pic.twitter.com/2xQEXlewtI — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 20, 2017

Jeff Sessions is "amazed" a U.S. judge "on an island in the Pacific" (ie Hawaii) can impact federal law https://t.co/yNIr8SrXvU pic.twitter.com/PD1ARgxOsN — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) April 20, 2017

This is an extraordinary attack on a federal judge's right to do his job by a sitting AG. Completely inappropriate. https://t.co/X6ENGaHNM0 pic.twitter.com/WH1spvZZLx — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 20, 2017

Senator from Hawaii responded to our story pic.twitter.com/5Xox8BzKYq — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) April 20, 2017

Sadly, the Sessions Hawaii comment might be the least worst thing he's done as AG.



The man is THE most dangerous Cabinet member. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 20, 2017

Dear Hawaii,



I only play the AG of the U.S. on tv, but I recognize your statehood and appreciate what you bring to the Union.



Aloha,



Josh — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) April 20, 2017

Mr. Attorney General: You voted for that judge. And that island is called Oahu. It's my home. Have some respect. https://t.co/sW9z3vqBqG — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 20, 2017

sorry just tuning in are we having the long-overdue debate about the legitimacy of the hawaii annexation yet — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) April 20, 2017

Someone please tell Sessions that Hawaii is a state. An American in Hawaii is as American as one from Alabama. Or Indiana. https://t.co/kZb43EmCFp — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 20, 2017

So Jeff Sessions doesn't seem aware that Hawaii is a state.

He also lied under oath and should be fired. — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) April 20, 2017

to be fair, Hawaii didn't become a state until August 21, 1959, and clearly Sessions is still living somewhere in the mid 1940's-early 50's. — kitty sparkle pants (@jenannie) April 20, 2017

That island in the Pacific? It's Hawaii. Which is a state. In the United States. https://t.co/vXaiZqnsDX — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 20, 2017

