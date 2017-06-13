Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III has been summoned before the Senate Intelligence Committee to discuss Russian intervention in the 2016 election, the inquiry into which he was supposed to recuse himself from. Despite obstensibly recusing himself, Sessions was involved with the firing of James Comey, which as Trump blurted out, happened because of the Russian investigation.
Like Donald Trump, Sessions himself has sketchy interactions with the Russians, having met with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak not one, but twice, and maybe even thrice (!!!), about which he lied to Congress during his confirmation. Lying under oath to Congress, according to the law, is also known as "perjury," but we are clearly past the point where laws or anything matters anymore.
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is hear to grill him on his involvement with Russian involvement and the ongoing investigation. Well, the Democrats are at least.
Experience the hearing with jokes.
Act I: The oath & prepared testimony
Act II: Sessions denies having a private meeting with Kislyak after a Trump campaign event at the Mayflower Hotel.
Act III: Sessions defends the firing of James Comey, insists his involvement didn't violate his recusal.
Act IV: Sessions doesn't answer questions even though he says Trump hasn't asserted executive privilege.