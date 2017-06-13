Advertising

Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III has been summoned before the Senate Intelligence Committee to discuss Russian intervention in the 2016 election, the inquiry into which he was supposed to recuse himself from. Despite obstensibly recusing himself, Sessions was involved with the firing of James Comey, which as Trump blurted out, happened because of the Russian investigation.

Big boy Jeff Sessions flashes his jacket to try and prove he's not elves stacked in a trenchcoat. Giphy

Like Donald Trump, Sessions himself has sketchy interactions with the Russians, having met with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak not one, but twice, and maybe even thrice (!!!), about which he lied to Congress during his confirmation. Lying under oath to Congress, according to the law, is also known as "perjury," but we are clearly past the point where laws or anything matters anymore.

Advertising

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is hear to grill him on his involvement with Russian involvement and the ongoing investigation. Well, the Democrats are at least.

Experience the hearing with jokes.

Act I: The oath & prepared testimony

"Attorney General Sessions, can you please raise your right hand and at least try not to make it look like a Nazi salute?" — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) June 13, 2017

TFW you remember that you left your pot of gold in the hood where all the Black people are. pic.twitter.com/qGNqxS7sGb — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 13, 2017

Advertising

quite a choice that sessions has made to end every one of his sentences with “I do declare!' — Pedro Alcocer (@thepedroalcocer) June 13, 2017

Jeff Sessions just mentioned Jews in his testimony which is one more time than the White House mentioned Jews on Holocaust Remembrance Day. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 13, 2017

Jeff Sessions is my inspiration: If at first you don't succeed, wait for America to get even more racist — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 13, 2017

Advertising

Act II: Sessions denies having a private meeting with Kislyak after a Trump campaign event at the Mayflower Hotel.

i did not have any private meetings in the MAYFLOWER hotel — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) June 13, 2017

"but grandmother, what big record of racism and homophobia you have." pic.twitter.com/mrQR6Zvjbv — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) June 13, 2017

What is the medical term for the condition that causes otherwise healthy people to forget their encounters with Russians, but no one else? — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 13, 2017

Advertising

When you're ready to take the first born child, but then she guesses your true name pic.twitter.com/EIORpNwB2i — The Baffler (@thebafflermag) June 13, 2017

Sessions' strategy is to talk so slowly we all fall asleep #SessionsHearing — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) June 13, 2017

"I would gladly have reported the encounter that may have occurred.. if it occurred, which I don't remember it did." -- Total Recall (2017) — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 13, 2017

Pardon me, I am Richard Burr, sir

Did you meet the ambassador at the Mayflower, sir? — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 13, 2017

Advertising

Selective amnesia has infected this administration like VD at Woodstock… #SessionsHearing — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) June 13, 2017

the mayflower hotel will be such an iconic scandal that people the suffix "gate" will be replaced by "flower" by 2018 — Bez (@Bez) June 13, 2017

Sessions: "well, I never!"



Getty: (photo of him evering) — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) June 13, 2017

Act III: Sessions defends the firing of James Comey, insists his involvement didn't violate his recusal.

Jeff Sessions sounds like a dumber Forrest Gump #SessionsHearing — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) June 13, 2017

Advertising

When you're so famous for being a shithead, you get roasted in the trending topics. #SessionsHearing pic.twitter.com/kK4GH90Z9L — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) June 13, 2017

Sessions, who has mandated strict mandatory minimums, invokes the good-guy and don't-remember defenses. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) June 13, 2017

Advertising

"Why don't you tell me?" is the "I know you are but what am I?" of politicians. 👍 — Leslye Headland (@LeslyeHeadland) June 13, 2017

When Jeff Sessions raises his voice, you can tell that he has definitely beaten members of his housekeeping staff. — Nat Towsen (@NatTowsen) June 13, 2017

As far as I can tell, Sessions abiding by longstanding Justice department rule to only relate the conversations you feel like mentioning. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) June 13, 2017

Mr Sessions, on what date did you officially begin representing the Lollipop Guild — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) June 13, 2017

Advertising

Sessions is getting the Heinrich maneuver — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 13, 2017

How dare they soil Jefferson Sessions' honor by accurately describing the transparent & self-contradicting lies he's already been caught in? — Dana Stevens (@thehighsign) June 13, 2017

Act IV: Sessions doesn't answer questions even though he says Trump hasn't asserted executive privilege.

what is so hard to understand about Sessions' assertion of privilege, it works like this pic.twitter.com/salOrYZIb7 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 13, 2017

Sessions: pres hasn't asserted executive privilege. But he MIGHT. So I'll say nothing in the meantime. #SessionsHearing — R Levinson-Waldman (@RachelBLevinson) June 13, 2017

Advertising

so are all lawyers this bad at testifying or — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) June 13, 2017

"I'm exerting the Wild Card privilege!"



"There's no such thing."



"I'd like to phone a friend?"#SessionsHearing — Ted Louis (@MrTedLouis) June 13, 2017

“mr. sessions, have you ever fucked”



“I don’t reca—WAIT A MINUTE — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) June 13, 2017

Advertising

Cotton is a very absorptive material for water-carrying purposes. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) June 13, 2017

What district in Russia does Tom Cotton represent? — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) June 13, 2017

Sessions' record of telling the truth under oath is fabulous. Telling the truth under oath has been like his favorite thing for decades. pic.twitter.com/NQ7tMMVAyp — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) June 13, 2017

Advertising

look sessions is just protecting the bureau

that is why they call him jeff bureauguard sessions — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) June 13, 2017

Live look at Jeff Session trying to run out the clock to avoid being questioned by @KamalaHarris 😩 pic.twitter.com/2Ft8IHMJ48 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 13, 2017

If all of these senators were black women, this hearing would have been over in 15 minutes #SessionsHearing — Mamoudou N'Diaye (@MamoudouNDiaye) June 13, 2017

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.