This morning on CNN, conservative commentator Jeffrey Lord gave Sean Spicer some real competition for the Most Offensive, Historically Inaccurate Statement of the Week Award when he called President Donald Trump "the Martin Luther King of health care." Fellow commentator and Democrat Symone D. Sanders was not having that and delivered a real kicker in her response.

With some thoroughly twisted logic, Jeffrey Lord compared Donald Trump vying to take healthcare away from poor people to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. fighting for civil rights because they both put bodies on the line.

“When I was a kid, the president [Lyndon Johnson] didn’t want to introduce the civil rights bill because he did not have the votes for it,” Lord attempted to explain. “Dr. King kept putting people in the streets in harm’s way to put pressure on for the bill to be put forward.”

Symone D. Sanders, a political commentator and strategist, got real in her response.

“Dr. King was marching for civil rights because people that looked like me were being beaten,” Sanders responded. “Basic human rights were being denied to these people merely because of the color of the skin. Let’s not equate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — a humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize winner — to the vagina-grabbing President Donald Trump.”

Twitter was all "you lost me at 'Trump is the Martin Luther King..."

Jeffrey Lord : "Trump is the Martin Luther King of..."



Everybody else : "...nothing. Trump is the Martin Luther King of NOTHING." pic.twitter.com/HSUM6GoKgF — Gord Macey (@GordMacey) April 13, 2017

I get the feeling that Jeffrey Lord and Sean Spicer are in a contest where they try to out-dumb each other. — Keith M. (@ksecus) April 13, 2017

MLK had a dream. DJT is a nightmare. American history will be written as such...no matter your delusions, Jeffrey Lord. — LisaMarie (@indianaoldsoul) April 13, 2017

Hey Jeffrey Lord, remember that time when Trump got thrown in jail for trying to pass healthcare? Me either. #MLK #NewDayCNN #CNN — Ann-Marie Poli (@annmariepoli) April 13, 2017

Pepsi: We messed up.

United: Step aside.

Sean Spicer: Hold my beer.

Jeffrey Lord: I am the king. — Alen Alic (@AlenAlic_) April 13, 2017

I have a dream that people will stop using Martin Luther King comparisons to promote things MLK would be actively against.

