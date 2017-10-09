Advertising

SportsCenter host Jemele Hill found herself in hot water with ESPN last month when she called Donald Trump a white supremacist on Twitter. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Hill's comments a "fireable offense," and Trump tweeted his demand for an apology. Both ESPN and Hill responded by issuing apologies, and Hill's job remained safe. However, her delightfully fiery Twitter personality has gotten her in trouble again, and ESPN is suspending her for two weeks.

As explained in a statement shared on ESPN's PR Twitter, the company is suspending her for "a second violation of our social media guidelines."

ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

The statement explains that all ESPN employees were reminded that their personal tweets can reflect negatively on ESPN, and that those who post controversial tweets will face consequences, adding, "Hence this decision." Basically, ESPN is just trying to teach Hill a lesson and make an example of her. Very mature, guys.

And now, the moment you've been waiting for. Here are the tweets in question:

Or, how about not patronizing the advertisers who support the Cowboys? You can watch and do that, right? https://t.co/duPNqxFta7 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Hill's tweets are in response to a recent proclamation by Jerry Jones, the owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys. Jones stated that the Cowboys will bench any player who takes a knee during the national anthem. The Take a Knee movement, which involves football players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality, has caused endless controversy over the past few weeks.

In this new set of tweets, Hill suggests that people who strongly disagree with Jerry Jones should boycott the Cowboys' major advertisers, explaining that "Change happens when advertisers are impacted."

Many Twitter users commented on ESPN's decision to suspend Jemele Hill, slamming the network's decision.

Jemele Hill was basically suspended for being Black and thoughtful while at ESPN. Her suspension is completely outrageous. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 9, 2017

Why is Jemele Hill being held to a higher moral standard than the President of the United States? 😬 — John Robertson (@johnny_rob1) October 9, 2017

How the hell is what Jemele Hill tweeted controversial? Every consumer knows the key is advertisers. Facts.



We see you, ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NvLYn2G0Mi — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) October 9, 2017

ESPN is transforming itself into a quieter Fox News. Silence is not politically neutral. Enforced silence is a political choice. — Zach Carter (@zachdcarter) October 9, 2017

I'd like to congratulate ESPN for once again proving to be the Worldwide Leader In Chickenshit. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 9, 2017

Guess who ESPN sided with? pic.twitter.com/aZe7FkhSln — Astead (@AsteadWesley) October 9, 2017

Shame on ESPN for suspending Jemele Hill for exercising her right of freedom of speech. Boycott the channel until she’s back on air. — Simar (@sahluwal) October 9, 2017

But perhaps the best response came from comedy writer Travon Free, who wants ESPN to put its money where its mouth is. We'll definitely keep an eye out for those rules...

Does anyone have a copy of ESPN's "social media rules"? I would love to see the part about not being able to call for boycotting. — Travon Free (@Travon) October 9, 2017

