Advertising

After a lively press conference on Wednesday that saw Sarah Huckabee Sanders call for the firing of ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, the SportsCenter co-host took to Twitter to give herself a little more cover in the ongoing controversy.

"So, to address the elephant in the room," wrote Hill, above a standard statement delineating her Twitter statements as her own and not reflective of the sports network.

So, to address the elephant in the room ... #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

Twitter's an appropriate place for Hill to reach back out to the public, considering it's where the entire controversy kicked-off in the first place. On Monday, she got into an argument with other tweeters about the president and his support for white supremacists.

Advertising

Her tweets were courageous considering her company's desire to appeal to all sports fans—even racist ones.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

The height of white privilege is being able to ✌🏾ignore✌🏾his white supremacy, because it's of no threat to you. Well, it's a threat to me. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

He has surrounded himself with white supremacists -- no they are not "alt right" -- and you want me to believe he isn't a white supremacist? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Advertising

No the media doesn't make it a threat. It IS a threat. He has empowered white supremacists (see: Charlottesville). — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Naturally, the tweets led to immediate controversy. ESPN scolded her in a statement, although they did not suspend her or otherwise punish the SportsCenter anchor.

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

Apparently, they left that to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who used a question from a pool reporter to slam Hill.

"I think it's one of the more outrageous comments than anyone can make," said Sanders, "and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN."

Advertising

To further prove her point that Trump is not a white supremacist despite his widely condemned "many sides" statement after the Charlottesville attack, Sanders said the following:

"I know that the president has met with people like Senator Scott who are highly respected leaders in the African American community. I think that's where we need to be focused — not on outrageous statements like that one."

Meanwhile, Sanders had plenty of outrageous statements of her own, and zero apologies:

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.