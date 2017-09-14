After a lively press conference on Wednesday that saw Sarah Huckabee Sanders call for the firing of ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, the SportsCenter co-host took to Twitter to give herself a little more cover in the ongoing controversy.
"So, to address the elephant in the room," wrote Hill, above a standard statement delineating her Twitter statements as her own and not reflective of the sports network.
Twitter's an appropriate place for Hill to reach back out to the public, considering it's where the entire controversy kicked-off in the first place. On Monday, she got into an argument with other tweeters about the president and his support for white supremacists.
Her tweets were courageous considering her company's desire to appeal to all sports fans—even racist ones.
Naturally, the tweets led to immediate controversy. ESPN scolded her in a statement, although they did not suspend her or otherwise punish the SportsCenter anchor.
Apparently, they left that to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who used a question from a pool reporter to slam Hill.
"I think it's one of the more outrageous comments than anyone can make," said Sanders, "and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN."
To further prove her point that Trump is not a white supremacist despite his widely condemned "many sides" statement after the Charlottesville attack, Sanders said the following:
"I know that the president has met with people like Senator Scott who are highly respected leaders in the African American community. I think that's where we need to be focused — not on outrageous statements like that one."
Meanwhile, Sanders had plenty of outrageous statements of her own, and zero apologies: