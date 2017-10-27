Here's all the craziest sh*t people have found in the JFK files so far. It's still going.

The National Archives released about a bajillion (2,800 to be specific) JFK assassination files online on Thursday night, dumping that same amount of fuel on one of America's favorite topics for conspiracy.
As bits of the newly released reports trickle into headlines across the world, the good and obsessive people of Reddit—where conspiracy goes to thrive—are sharing their most fascinating finds from deep dives into the trove of secret documents.
We're compiling some of the most interesting documents they've shared, below, and it's a good place to jump in if you want to turn into this but you're still at work:
1. Heyandy889 shared a document that might absolve the Soviet Union of any involvement.
Title: REACTION OF SOVIET AND COMMUNIST PARTY OFFICIALS TO JFK ASSASSINATION
From: HOOVER, J. EDGAR
To: WATSON, MARVIN
Here's one bit from the document authored by the head of the FBI in 1966, which seems to confirm that the USSR had no hand in Kennedy's murder:
According to our source, Soviet officials claimed that Lee Harvey Oswald had no connection whatsoever with the Soviet Union. They described him as a neurotic maniac who was disloyal to his own country and everything else. They noted that Oswald never belonged to any organization in the Soviet Union and was never given Soviet citizenship.
2. Er_Meh_Gerd spoke about a fascinating moment that's already trending on Twitter.
A BBC journalist tweeted the associated document, which you can read here:
Let the conspiracies continue.
3. A poster named Geeving posted four files that give you a great starting point on the United States' own assassination plots in Cuba.
4. Mookdaruch found a CIA asset's negative performance review. Use it to (unfairly or not) cast doubt on the professionalism of the CIA and their investigations.
Here's one line from the document:
GABBOTT married a Mexican girl, 25 years his junior, in April 1963. It has come as no great surprise to the Station that this marriage, between a high-strung middle aged Pole to a high-strung young Latina, has resulted in a delicate situation.
These documents aren't just full of conspiracy, they're full of relationship drama.
5. And here's a document posted by MrF1Guy that cuts off right as it asks whether Lee Harvey Oswald was in the CIA.
Looking at the last few lines of this document, it simply cuts off when Oswald and the CIA are mentioned. Not saying Oswald was CIA- but it is very suspicious.
Here's the clip:
Nothing interesting about that, huh?