Here's all the craziest sh*t people have found in the JFK files so far. It's still going.

The National Archives released about a bajillion (2,800 to be specific) JFK assassination files online on Thursday night, dumping that same amount of fuel on one of America's favorite topics for conspiracy.

As bits of the newly released reports trickle into headlines across the world, the good and obsessive people of Reddit—where conspiracy goes to thrive—are sharing their most fascinating finds from deep dives into the trove of secret documents.

We're compiling some of the most interesting documents they've shared, below, and it's a good place to jump in if you want to turn into this but you're still at work:

1. Heyandy889 shared a document that might absolve the Soviet Union of any involvement.

Title: REACTION OF SOVIET AND COMMUNIST PARTY OFFICIALS TO JFK ASSASSINATION From: HOOVER, J. EDGAR To: WATSON, MARVIN

Here's one bit from the document authored by the head of the FBI in 1966, which seems to confirm that the USSR had no hand in Kennedy's murder: