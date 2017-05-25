Advertising

No matter how hard the Trumps may try, the Kennedys are America's royal family.

May 29th marks what would be President John F. Kennedy's 100th birthday (but JFK was tragically blown away. What else do I have to say?). In a video from JFK's Presidential Library, his daughter Caroline Kennedy and her children reflect on his legacy and what he means to them.

Rose Kennedy Schlossberg looks like her grandmother Jackie Kennedy, probably because they're related. Getty, YouTube

It's particularly moving to hear from his grandchildren—Rose, Tatiana, and Jack Schlossberg—speak about the grandfather they never got to meet and who they learn about through both history and the large family of Kennedys.

The young Jack Kennedy Schlossberg, who is increasingly rumored to someday join the family business, discussed how JFK's vision that inspired 1960s activists can resonate with millennials today.

"My generation will inherit a complicated world with countless unsolved problems. Climate change is just one of them. But it’s the type of challenge I think my grandfather would have been energized about and eager to solve," he says.

John III, who looks exactly like John II. YouTube: JFK Library

"He cared deeply about the environment, about science and technology. And he recognized that only if America leads the world in solving global problem can we make sure that it’s done right."

Tatiana, who looks just like her mom who looks just like her dad. YouTube: JFK Library

"Great challenges are opportunities," Jack adds. "I know that we’re up to the task, but we have to demand action from our leaders, and we have to vote."

Schlossberg 2040?

