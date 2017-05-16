Advertising

Omigod you guys, did Donald Trump just ,like, totally copy Elle Woods' graduation speech?!

In his opening monologue on Monday, Jimmy Fallon pointed out a few key similarities between Donald Trump's commencement speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and Elle Woods' valedictorian speech from Legally Blonde.

Let's just say that the evidence is pretty compelling.

Hey, plagiarizing strong, smart women is supposed to be Melania's thing!

Of course, the monologue was all in good fun, and, to be fair, there are only so many clichés you can recycle in commencement speeches.

When you think about it, Donald Trump and Elle Woods have a lot in common: They are both overly-tanned blondes from rich families, they both got thrown into environments where they definitely don't fit in, and they both love Russia!

Am I remembering the plot of Legally Blonde correctly?

