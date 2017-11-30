Roy Moore calls out Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter. Kimmel lands a knock-out punch.

Senate candidate and alleged child molester Roy Moore appears to be challenging late night host Jimmy Kimmel to a schoolyard brawl—if he were allowed in schoolyards.

On Wednesday, Kimmel sent comedian Tony Barbieri to heckle Moore's stump speech in Alabama. "He's a man's man! Does that look like the face of a molester?" Barbieri shouted. "Does that look like the face of someone who hits on teenage girls?"

Now Moore took offense to being mocked for allegedly having relationships with teenage girls while in his thirties, saying that insulting pedophilia is insulting to Christianity (???).

.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen https://t.co/E7oQB9D83P — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

Man to man? Moore won't even debate his opponent Doug Jones because he's too tolerant of transgender people.

People were ready to roast the bigot like he was a stand at the food court he's banned from.