Roy Moore calls out Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter. Kimmel lands a knock-out punch.

Senate candidate and alleged child molester Roy Moore appears to be challenging late night host Jimmy Kimmel to a schoolyard brawl—if he were allowed in schoolyards.
On Wednesday, Kimmel sent comedian Tony Barbieri to heckle Moore's stump speech in Alabama. "He's a man's man! Does that look like the face of a molester?" Barbieri shouted. "Does that look like the face of someone who hits on teenage girls?"
Now Moore took offense to being mocked for allegedly having relationships with teenage girls while in his thirties, saying that insulting pedophilia is insulting to Christianity (???).
Man to man? Moore won't even debate his opponent Doug Jones because he's too tolerant of transgender people.
People were ready to roast the bigot like he was a stand at the food court he's banned from.
Roy, I'm guessing you want this fight to be on the playground?— Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) November 30, 2017
Since you'll already be there.
I was a Christian for 22 years. I've read the Bible twice. The only thing I learned in all that time regarding preying on and sexually attacking little girls is that it's disgusting, immoral, life-damaging to the victim, and (of course) illegal.— 👓 Tom Wellborn (@TomWellborn) November 30, 2017
He'll meet you at the mall— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) November 30, 2017
Kimmel, professional comedian, clapped back as only a comedian could.
Moore responded to the response, surely thinking he won.
But Kimmel had other plans.
Don't go trading insults with a comedian.
Oh, and also don't be a pedophile.