A lot of people take on President Donald Trump on Twitter, but among the most prominent is Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Her dislike of Trump is no secret, and on Wednesday she referred to him in a tweet as "Dear Leader," which is what Kim Jong-un is called in North Korea. Ouch.
Rowling's fans and followers compared Trump to the various baddies from her books.
How many horcruxes does trump have left?— Jenna Woginrich (@coldantlerfarm) August 9, 2017
Too many. He's still in office. Is there anyone who has an infinite stash of Basilisk fangs?— Wendy (@rikayla) August 9, 2017
Trump's not the one with the horcruxes pic.twitter.com/E3QbByzlqr— SnowflakeButtercup (@Sarah_White_77) August 9, 2017
The author also called Trump a liar, making a play on words from a 2012 Trump tweet quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson.
People obviously loved that one, too.
But Rowling's tweet storm wasn't just her own tweets; she retweeted two other accounts with similar anti-Trump sentiments.
Donald Trump has blocked so many people on Twitter (including legendary horror author Stephen King), but somehow he hasn't blocked his archenemy JK Rowling. Yet.