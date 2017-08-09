Advertising

A lot of people take on President Donald Trump on Twitter, but among the most prominent is Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Her dislike of Trump is no secret, and on Wednesday she referred to him in a tweet as "Dear Leader," which is what Kim Jong-un is called in North Korea. Ouch.

On the eve of war, tributes are paid to the Dear Leader's silver tongue and godlike wisdom.



Wonder what's happening in North Korea. https://t.co/5qrFXr3qL1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 9, 2017

Rowling's fans and followers compared Trump to the various baddies from her books.

How many horcruxes does trump have left? — Jenna Woginrich (@coldantlerfarm) August 9, 2017

Too many. He's still in office. Is there anyone who has an infinite stash of Basilisk fangs? — Wendy (@rikayla) August 9, 2017

Trump's not the one with the horcruxes pic.twitter.com/E3QbByzlqr — SnowflakeButtercup (@Sarah_White_77) August 9, 2017

The author also called Trump a liar, making a play on words from a 2012 Trump tweet quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson.

And here you are, lying right in front of us. https://t.co/mOVomAfPpP — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 9, 2017

People obviously loved that one, too.

But Rowling's tweet storm wasn't just her own tweets; she retweeted two other accounts with similar anti-Trump sentiments.

Update: Donald Trump has made precisely 500 false claims in his 200 days in office. https://t.co/cQQH9uvtiC — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 8, 2017

Millennial: your generation got houses and jobs



Boomer: yes but we lived with constant fear of nuclear winter



Millennial: hold my avocado — Ken Norton (@kennethn) August 8, 2017

Donald Trump has blocked so many people on Twitter (including legendary horror author Stephen King), but somehow he hasn't blocked his archenemy JK Rowling. Yet.

