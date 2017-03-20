Advertising

J.K. Rowling has won numerous awards for the Harry Potter series, but maybe we should consider giving her an award for her sick Twitter burns. Rowling has a history of putting Donald Trump in his place, and now she's done it again.

On Friday, a video of Donald Trump meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel went viral after he awkwardly refused to shake her hand. If you don't remember, here's the video of the now infamous non-handshake:

Merkel: “Do you want to have a handshake?”



Trump: [crickets. scene.] pic.twitter.com/LLFxuyGDY0 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 17, 2017

The video quickly went viral, because let's face it, it's awkward AF. Many people on the internet quickly chimed in with commentary on the non-handshake seen 'round the world, but master-of-Twitter-shade J.K. Rowling's caption may have been the winner.

'Mommy was mean to me and I don't wanna hold her hand no more.' pic.twitter.com/UksDzt0MOX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 18, 2017

Stay tuned for Donald Trump's 3AM tweet storm about the "failing Harry Potter books." ("Boy wizard? SAD!")

