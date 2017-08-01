Advertising

On Monday afternoon, J.K. Rowling apologized for her criticism of a Donald Trump video that appeared to show the president ignoring the outstretched hand of a boy in a wheelchair. That video was revealed to be doctored. In fact, Trump had knelt down to speak to the three-year-old.

Re: my tweets about the small boy in a wheelchair whose proferred hand the president appeared to ignore in press footage, multiple /1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2017

sources have informed me that that was not a full or accurate representation of their interaction. I very clearly projected my own /2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2017

sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw and if that caused any distress /3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2017

to that boy or his family, I apologise unreservedly. These tweets will remain, but I will delete the previous ones on the subject. /4x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2017

"Sources have informed me that that was not a full or accurate representation of their interaction," wrote Rowling in apology. "I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored..."

Her mea culpa comes after Piers Morgan attacked her for her rant, posting what appeared to be a Facebook status from the little boys' mother: "Trump didn't snub my son."

As for your suggestion President Trump should have shaken the boy's hand in the 2nd clip, @ChelseaClinton - Monty's mum says this: pic.twitter.com/Nrg9Hq48X5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 30, 2017

Although the original video that duped Rowling has been deleted, Politifact reports that the version she retweeted was similar to the following:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=24&v=youS1cWcWDI

"Trump imitated a disabled reporter," Rowling wrote in a now-deleted message. "Now he pretends not to see a child in a wheelchair, as though frightened he might catch his condition."

Via Politifact, here's the rest of her comments on the apparently fake video:

The full, unedited video of the exchange prompted Rowling's apology. At a White House press conference designed to trash Obamacare, Trump had invited three-year-old Monty Weer and his family to showcase the failures of the legislation.

Although Marjorie Weer, the boy's mother, has admitted that Obamacare helped her son, that doesn't mean that Trump snubbed him.

At timestamp 2:10:

Note that Rowling did not apologize to Trump himself, and probably never will.

