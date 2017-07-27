Hey, in case you haven't noticed, J.K. Rowling really hates Donald Trump. In fact, Rowling's favorite past time for the past couple of years has been administering ~sick burns~ to the President and his devotees on Twitter on a regular basis. Truly, her scathing and witty anti-Trump tweets are almost as magical as her Harry Potter books.
J.K. Rowling was up to her old tricks and feeling especially feisty yesterday after President Trump announced via tweet that transgender people would no longer be able to serve in the military. She was on a rampage, and took down infamous conservative whiner Tomi Lahren with one brutally sarcastic tweet:
Although most of Rowling's followers reveled in the Tomi-takedown, some told her she should not be concerning herself with United States politics as a citizen of the U.K.
She proceeded to own those people as well.
All right, folks, who is next? Remember, this woman has balls of steel: she created Dumbledore and then KILLED him in cold blood. She isn't afraid of no internet troll and she certainly is not afraid to take on Donald Trump.
Now if only there were a spell that could get former conservative talk show hosts to stop spewing nonsense on the internet...
Avada Kedavra, bitches.