Hey, in case you haven't noticed, J.K. Rowling really hates Donald Trump. In fact, Rowling's favorite past time for the past couple of years has been administering ~sick burns~ to the President and his devotees on Twitter on a regular basis. Truly, her scathing and witty anti-Trump tweets are almost as magical as her Harry Potter books.

J.K. Rowling was up to her old tricks and feeling especially feisty yesterday after President Trump announced via tweet that transgender people would no longer be able to serve in the military. She was on a rampage, and took down infamous conservative whiner Tomi Lahren with one brutally sarcastic tweet:

Truly, whom amongst us can forget Trump ordering the killing of bin Laden? Or Obama bragging about barging in on naked beauty contestants? pic.twitter.com/1veorstvA0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 27, 2017

Although most of Rowling's followers reveled in the Tomi-takedown, some told her she should not be concerning herself with United States politics as a citizen of the U.K.

She proceeded to own those people as well.

Eliminates funding for UN Population Fund, withdraws from Paris climate Agreement, publicly undermines NATO, leaks Israeli intelligence… pic.twitter.com/ziGSHKoImw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 27, 2017

… cosies up to dictators and strongmen, criticizes longstanding allies. Trump might be your shame, but he’s the whole world’s problem. pic.twitter.com/T7cdRG2HmI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 27, 2017

All right, folks, who is next? Remember, this woman has balls of steel: she created Dumbledore and then KILLED him in cold blood. She isn't afraid of no internet troll and she certainly is not afraid to take on Donald Trump.

Well, kudos to Aesop. It turns out 'The Frogs Who Desired a King' wasn't a fable, it was an actual bloody prediction. pic.twitter.com/tIwOuSdtQD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 26, 2017

Now if only there were a spell that could get former conservative talk show hosts to stop spewing nonsense on the internet...

Just melting some Snowflakes. Check out my official FB page for Snowflakeism diagnosis and defrost methods. Stay triggered, Libs. #TeamTomi #snowflake #MAGA #melt A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

Avada Kedavra, bitches.

