Advertising

JK Rowling, tireless warrior against the dark arts on Twitter, has fired off one of her tweet missiles at yet another troll.

ICYMI: Over the weekend, former Trump advisor and current Trump supporter Roger Stone went on a horrendously sexist Twitter rant in defense of Trump's insane claims that Obama "wiretapped" him (yes, this is reality.)

Many of his tweets were deleted, but not before screenshots went viral. You can see the deleted tweets here, which include him calling a female journalist an "ugly bitch."

Advertising

Here are the tweets Roger Stone deleted. pic.twitter.com/2S0mFvKcsu — Lili Loofbourow (@Millicentsomer) March 5, 2017

This guy is pure garbage.

Enter JK Rowling, arbiter of Twitter justice. The Harry Potter author put Stone on blast last night, tweeting out a screenshot of his sexist rant to her nearly-ten million followers.

This man is an advisor to the leader of the free world. This guy, right here. #rogerstone pic.twitter.com/brxqZAfw09 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 5, 2017

"This man is an advisor to the leader of the free world," she wrote. "This guy, right here."

Advertising

Of course, the tweet went viral. But she didn't stop there. Rowling then went after another troll—U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him out on his scheme to distract us from his alleged ties with Russia with bizarre allegations against Obama (again, all real).

'OhmyGod I SO can't believe you think I'm in bed with Putin bcos there's this whole thing with Obama that you don't even know nothing about' https://t.co/YirRiuCVUv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 5, 2017

"OhmyGod I SO can't believe you think I'm in bed with Putin bcos there's this whole thing with Obama that you don't even know nothing about," she wrote.

Advertising

If you told me a few years ago that the woman who wrote Harry Potter would be defending the good of humanity against a bunch of corrupt, shady, sexist politicians, I'd be like "yeah, that makes sense."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.