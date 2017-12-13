Joe Biden made a public statement on those Biden-Obama memes because he's a living meme himself.

As Joe Biden and Barack Obama prepared to leave the White House back in January, a crop of memes started firing across the internet.

Best friends forever Joe and Barack were coping with their polar opposites coming to replace them in different ways, as far as the internet imagined. And this meme put it perfectly:

Biden: Ok here's the plan: have you seen Home Alone

Obama: Joe, no

Biden: Just one booby trap

Obama: Joe pic.twitter.com/IDTc2L1sKF — Dean E. S. Richard (@deanfortythree) November 11, 2016

It was a variation on this one, which had already become a Twitter classic:

Obama: Wave at the people, Joe.



Biden: IMMA POINT AT'EM



Obama: Please just wave.



Biden: pic.twitter.com/5Y6nuvCzcu — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) November 29, 2014

Eventually, the memes got so popular that Obama himself used one to wish Biden a happy birthday:

ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth--

BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!

ME: Joe.



Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017

Now we know that Biden's a pretty good sport about the whole thing, because he just delighted everyone with a weirdly self-aware statement about the very memes that portray him as an affable idiot sidekick.

In an interview with Leslie Odom Jr, Biden said this (via the Chicago Tribune):

“You know all those memes are basically true,” Biden said, to laughter, of the internet jokes that paint him as the wacky older partner in a buddy comedy with Obama. Biden said his 19 years of seniority over his “brother” Obama meant, “I can say things to him that no one else can say.”

Okay, Joe, but that's not really what the memes are saying.

Maybe at the absolute core of the memes, they do in some way imply that Biden doesn't need to have a filter in front of Obama. That as his elder with so many years in public service, he could say things in front of the president that no one else dared to say.