Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden have a bromance so pure that if you still cry from time to time thinking about how much you love them together, we won't judge you at all.
So in honor of Obama's birthday, Joe Biden took to Twitter to share a sweet message, alongside the cutest dang photo of them ever.
"Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday, @BarackObama," Biden tweeted.
The photo is really everything an Obama-Biden fan could have hoped for in a birthday post: They're laughing, Obama is gazing at Biden with love in his eyes, and they both rolled their shirt sleeves up to match each other. Twinsies!
Can you imagine Donald Trump and Mike Pence sharing a moment like that?
No, no you cannot.
Twitter, of course, had all the feels about Biden's show of bromantic love.
Now you're gonna make me cry— Jan (@JGavin27) August 4, 2017
THIS THE CUTEST SHIT EVER AWWWWW— #1 madbonfitto stan (@bibicarabeem) August 4, 2017
WE MISS YOU BOTH SO MUCH!!!— Katie (@KatieKCMO) August 4, 2017
Joe Biden was not the only person of note to extend birthday wishes to Obama via the social media. Michelle Obama, FLOTUS of our hearts, tweeted a heartfelt birthday message (along with a pretty cute #TBT) to her husband.
Plenty of other people wished Barack Obama a happy birthday – read some of the sweet and funny messages, below.
Sigh. It's going to be a long four years.