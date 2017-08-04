Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden have a bromance so pure that if you still cry from time to time thinking about how much you love them together, we won't judge you at all.

So in honor of Obama's birthday, Joe Biden took to Twitter to share a sweet message, alongside the cutest dang photo of them ever.

Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/1uSEkU01k9 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2017

The photo is really everything an Obama-Biden fan could have hoped for in a birthday post: They're laughing, Obama is gazing at Biden with love in his eyes, and they both rolled their shirt sleeves up to match each other. Twinsies!