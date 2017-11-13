Creepy images of Joe Biden are trending on Twitter and the whole thing's disturbing.

Oy.
Former VP Joe Biden didn't rule out a 2020 presidential run during an interview with Matt Lauer on Sunday Football (where all great political decisions are made) or again on Monday, so conservatives on Twitter began a campaign of slander.
"No, I'm not closing the door. I've been around too long and I'm a great respecter of fate, but who knows what the situation is going to be a year-and-a-half from now," said Biden.
The images are creepy. The video is grainy. (It was actually addressed two years ago by the senator involved, who said his daughter "doesn't think the vice president is creepy.")
But in the wake of weeks of shocking sexual assault revelations about powerful men in politics and entertainment alike, the images are certain to raise all sorts of questions. That's probably why the alt-right is sharing them.
You can read about the four images in the first tweet—here—and see their full context.
And you can expect to see the following photo, blasted out to 40,000 followers by an account called "Brutalist," one billion times if Biden decides to run against Trump. It's a fake photo, of course, photoshopped to move Biden's hands up another few inches into an extremely inappropriate situation. Expect more like this fake photo in the future.
Again, you can see the real one here.
The whole thing raises questions of why, with the alt right ignoring and outright defending their own candidates against sexual assault allegations, they're simultaneously so eager to level those same charges at their ideological enemies.
Then again, it's pretty obvious why.