Joe Biden just publicly called a 10-year-old girl "good-looking," like your creepiest uncle would.

Democratic presidential front-runner and known resenter of millennials Joe Biden is at it again.

Practically doing the writing staff at The Onion's job for them, he decided last night to publicly call a child "good-looking." He then used her as a political prop and manhandled her shoulders.

Not as bad as Trump tonguing a college student's head, but bad.

Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez broke the story on Twitter, calling Biden's smooth move "somewhat odd."

In a somewhat odd moment at tonight's AFT town hall, Biden tells a 10-year-old girl, “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good-looking." He takes her over to the assembled reporters, then stands behind her and puts his hands on her shoulders while he's talking. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 28, 2019

Yes, the former veep not only commented on the child's appearance, but also felt a need to put his hands on her shoulders. The poor girl.

Making this doubly groan-inducing, Sonmez points out that Biden literally just released a video saying he was totally down with the whole personal space thing.