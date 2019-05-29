Joe Biden just publicly called a 10-year-old girl "good-looking," like your creepiest uncle would.

Democratic presidential front-runner and known resenter of millennials Joe Biden is at it again.
Practically doing the writing staff at The Onion's job for them, he decided last night to publicly call a child "good-looking." He then used her as a political prop and manhandled her shoulders.
Not as bad as Trump tonguing a college student's head, but bad.
Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez broke the story on Twitter, calling Biden's smooth move "somewhat odd."
Yes, the former veep not only commented on the child's appearance, but also felt a need to put his hands on her shoulders. The poor girl.
Making this doubly groan-inducing, Sonmez points out that Biden literally just released a video saying he was totally down with the whole personal space thing.
There's also video of the incident, which will make anyone of sound mind go, "Buddy, come on."
Wil Gafney floats the theory that maybe Joe thought this was totally okay because he commented on the girl's intelligence, as well. This is so plausible and so depressing.
Note to men: it makes us want to swan dive off a cliff when you say any variation of the phrase "beauty and brains."
Let's keep in mind this is no "grab them by the pussy." Compared to what Trump's said and done, it's small potatoes. But it's still gross. I'm sure every woman has a memory of the first time a full grown man commented on her appearance or invaded her personal space when she was a little girl. To the men who do this: what is the point?!
In addition to concern about the little girl, people are worried about Biden's poor staff. How many times do you think they've explained to Uncle Joe that commenting on women's looks is a no-go these days? Maybe they forgot to specify that prepubescent girls' looks are also off the table?
The good news is pretty much no one's sticking up for him.
Mehdi Hasan made the most salient point of all: Biden won't be going away until at LEAST next February. Can his aides please have a talk with him before then?
Sonmez added that Biden's staff refused to comment. Guess they're doubling down on the whole "limited exposure" thing.
As of a few hours before this news broke, Biden was still dominating at early primary polls. And Trump seems fairly shaken up by him (and Bernie Sanders), too.
It's hard to believe we've got more than a year until the 2020 election. Hope everyone likes hearing gaffe-prone white men over 70 speak their minds with no consequences!