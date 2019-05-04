Joe Biden said he has 'no empathy for' millennials and set himself up for a dragging.

Pamela Ross
May 04, 2019@6:51 PM
Joe Biden's previous two campaigns for president didn't work out, but he's currently polling ahead of every aspiring nominee - and Bernie Sanders is trailing him by thirty points. Whether or not he's your first choice, he's undoubtedly the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination. But Cup o' Joe has a habit of misspeaking and now one of his foot-in-mouth-moments is circulating widely on Twitter. It comes from a January 2018 stop on his book tour, where he spoke with Patt Morrison of the LA Times.

Oh, Joseph. So many millennials are already suspicious of your centrist ways - not to mention your hair-sniffing and mistreatment of Anita Hill. Not a smart move, dude. Biden's comments are getting him dragged to hell online.

Someone whipped out this classic 'Simpsons' image:

Sarah Silverman wants to see the clip in context:

But mostly, people were pissed and eager to drag someone out of touch with sociopolitical reality.

