Joe Biden said he has 'no empathy for' millennials and set himself up for a dragging.

Joe Biden's previous two campaigns for president didn't work out, but he's currently polling ahead of every aspiring nominee - and Bernie Sanders is trailing him by thirty points. Whether or not he's your first choice, he's undoubtedly the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination. But Cup o' Joe has a habit of misspeaking and now one of his foot-in-mouth-moments is circulating widely on Twitter. It comes from a January 2018 stop on his book tour, where he spoke with Patt Morrison of the LA Times.

“The younger generation now tells me how tough things are, give me a break ... I have no empathy” - Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/UWswJDJLMI — Ibrahim (@IbrahimAS97) May 3, 2019

Oh, Joseph. So many millennials are already suspicious of your centrist ways - not to mention your hair-sniffing and mistreatment of Anita Hill. Not a smart move, dude. Biden's comments are getting him dragged to hell online.