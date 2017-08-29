Advertising

Hurricane Harvey has flooded parts of Texas with over 30 inches of rain, killed at least 10 people, and injured many others, reports the New York Times. Thousands of Houston residents were left stranded and in need of shelter, and several large spaces and religious centers have kindly opened their doors. However, one place is making waves for hestitating to pitch in: the Lakewood Church, a Houston megachurch owned by pastor and "televangelist" Joel Osteen. The spacious arena-style venue seats 16,800, making it an ideal venue for a disaster relief shelter.

Instead of giving back to his city by offering up Lakewood Church, Osteen simply tweeted his well wishes for those affected by the storm.

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017

How kind of him to offer a tweet instead of his massive shelter.

Osteen's tweet has nearly 10,000 replies (on top of plenty of other dissatisfied tweets), many of which condemn him for not opening his doors.

You and Victoria need to helping by opening your church and providing that money that gets donated to you for those in need .🙄 — Monica.dlsm (@Mbabyyyy) August 28, 2017

Are you going to donate some of your millions of dollars? That would help more than prayer. — I'm Corey Voss? (@HolaYoSoyFiesta) August 26, 2017

because prayers don't cost him anything and are not tax deductible. — Cathleen Cain (@CathleenVCain) August 28, 2017

@JoelOsteen if you were a real Christian, you'd be opening your doors to your displaced neighbors. — FAB24 (@Francesabolton) August 28, 2017

1. Now the people need shelter: anyone seen Joel Osteen and his Lakewood Church stepping up? He's right in Houston — jan dodge (@tenajd) August 28, 2017

Houston's Joel Osteen has a net worth over $50m and a church that holds 16,800 but this is all he's offering. pic.twitter.com/rmhdWK6ZAO — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) August 28, 2017

Lakewood Church's Facebook page responded to some of the backlash, alleging that the facility was "inaccessible due to severe flooding."

However, the internet wasn't quite buying that, so some people ventured to the church to see for themselves–and from the outside, the building did not appear to be flooded.

Currently attempting to confirm Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston is, in fact, flooded + inaccessible. Anyone w/ details, reply here. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

Houston's @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen's Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

@cmclymer Looking pretty passable to me from this side, stay tuned for further exploration pic.twitter.com/dlrYGeLgBj — Allie (@AlleyCat_Allie) August 28, 2017

@cmclymer Worth noting that some of their parking is underground (note flood gates) but they could still drop ppl off at the door easily pic.twitter.com/Mso4GTLuF2 — Allie (@AlleyCat_Allie) August 28, 2017

@cmclymer Feeder in front looks good as well pic.twitter.com/FXdq9Y8zyZ — Allie (@AlleyCat_Allie) August 28, 2017

Twitter continued to roast the hell out of Joel Osteen, heavily criticizing him for being too money-hungry to open his doors.

Joel Osteen's megachurch is designed for the rising tithe, not tide. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 28, 2017

Twitter: Open your church for shelter, Joel!



Joel Osteen: pic.twitter.com/6oPqAlJ9O9 — James Davis (@JDouglasDavis) August 29, 2017

Dear Joel Osteen, let me give you a quick sermon: Jesus would never have refused opening doors for the unfortunate. Luke 14:12-14 , bitch. — Writer Louis Leung (@ricedaddy7) August 29, 2017

#JoelOsteen It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a flood victim to enter into Joel Osteen’s church. — POPEYE (@Popeyejaversa) August 29, 2017

Can't wait until Joel Osteen is turned away by God at the gates of heaven because the heaven parking lot is a little wet — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 29, 2017

Why give #JoelOsteen such a hard time? I mean, did these people actually pay to get saved?#HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/TddMT981lo — Bryan Dawson (@BryanDawsonUSA) August 29, 2017

Evidently, Twitter roasts are effective–in a plot twist Monday night, Lakewood Church began making preparations to welcome those in need.

Lakewood Church apparently bought countless air mattresses and are prepping to open their doors. Took a while but good news.#JoelOsteen pic.twitter.com/MYXf1HqAbF — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 29, 2017

The megachurch also tweeted that beginning Tuesday, it would be a collecting site for supplies for flood victims, though it did not mention anything about the air mattresses.

Coordinating with the city, Lakewood is a collection site for distributing supplies to the Houston area shelters. https://t.co/XxIbYde0L6 — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

Beginning at 12 Noon tomorrow we are collecting infant and adult diapers, baby formula and baby food. — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

It's definitely good news that more Houston residents will evidently have somewhere to go today–and it goes without saying that the internet will easily find something else about Joel Osteen to roast.

Click here to donate to GlobalGiving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which will provide relief and recovery efforts to survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

