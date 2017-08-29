Hurricane Harvey has flooded parts of Texas with over 30 inches of rain, killed at least 10 people, and injured many others, reports the New York Times. Thousands of Houston residents were left stranded and in need of shelter, and several large spaces and religious centers have kindly opened their doors. However, one place is making waves for hestitating to pitch in: the Lakewood Church, a Houston megachurch owned by pastor and "televangelist" Joel Osteen. The spacious arena-style venue seats 16,800, making it an ideal venue for a disaster relief shelter.
Instead of giving back to his city by offering up Lakewood Church, Osteen simply tweeted his well wishes for those affected by the storm.
How kind of him to offer a tweet instead of his massive shelter.
Osteen's tweet has nearly 10,000 replies (on top of plenty of other dissatisfied tweets), many of which condemn him for not opening his doors.
Lakewood Church's Facebook page responded to some of the backlash, alleging that the facility was "inaccessible due to severe flooding."
However, the internet wasn't quite buying that, so some people ventured to the church to see for themselves–and from the outside, the building did not appear to be flooded.
Twitter continued to roast the hell out of Joel Osteen, heavily criticizing him for being too money-hungry to open his doors.
Evidently, Twitter roasts are effective–in a plot twist Monday night, Lakewood Church began making preparations to welcome those in need.
The megachurch also tweeted that beginning Tuesday, it would be a collecting site for supplies for flood victims, though it did not mention anything about the air mattresses.
It's definitely good news that more Houston residents will evidently have somewhere to go today–and it goes without saying that the internet will easily find something else about Joel Osteen to roast.
Click here to donate to GlobalGiving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which will provide relief and recovery efforts to survivors of Hurricane Harvey.