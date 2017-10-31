John Kelly's controversial comments on the Civil War almost manage to start another one.

If you woke up and saw that "Civil War" was trending on Twitter— don't freak out. No, we aren't going to war with each other (yet), but these stupid controversial comments made by President Trump's White House Chief of Staff John Kelly definitely are not helping to bridge the widening divide in the United States.

On Monday, General Kelly appeared on Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News, where the conversation turned to Confederate statues. Yes, people are still talking about this, apparently. That is when General Kelly called Confederate general Robert E. Lee "an honorable man" and said that "the lack of an ability to compromise" led to the Civil War.

giphy

"I would tell you that Robert E. Lee was an honorable man," Kelly told Ingraham. "He was a man that gave up his country to fight for his state, which 150 years ago was more important than country. It was always loyalty to state first back in those days. Now it’s different today. But the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War, and men and women of good faith on both sides made their stand where their conscience had them make their stand."