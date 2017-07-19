Advertising

United States Senator John McCain's office has released a statement announcing the senator's diagnosis with a brain tumor.

According to NBC News, McCain underwent a procedure on July 14 to remove a blood clot from above his left eye, at which point doctors discovered a brain tumor.

The statement reveals that McCain is still considering treatment options like chemotherapy and radiation. The good news is that "the Senator's doctors say he is recovering from his surgery 'amazingly well' and his underlying health is excellent." The office also says McCain is "in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona." For now, he is on leave from the Senate.

The news brought out condolences and encouraging words from across the aisle, including statements from Barack Obama and Donald Trump. His daughter Megan McCain also wrote that her father is "one of the greatest Americans of our age."

John McCain's daughter ...cancer will "not make him surrender. Nothing ever has" https://t.co/2Is2L3Q66a — Juju Chang (@JujuChangABC) July 20, 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017

Thinking about a hero, my Chairman, my friend John McCain. Stay strong! — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 20, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with Senator John McCain and his family tonight. Here's to a speedy recovery for a true American hero. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 20, 2017

Fighter. Hero. The nation stands behind you @SenJohnMcCain. Judy and I are praying for you and your family. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain has always been a warrior. It's who he is. All of us, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans, are behind him. pic.twitter.com/B6iDpPultM — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain is no stranger to tough battles. Anita and I offer our prayers to he and Cindy. #McCainStrong — Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) July 20, 2017

John McCain is one tough fighter - we know he'll face this diagnosis with courage and strength. Our family... https://t.co/XXTUltNGey — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) July 20, 2017

My friend @SenJohnMcCain is a dogged ole S.O.B.



Sharp as hell and tougher than a $2 steak.



I look forward to catching up with him soon. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain is an American hero. I pray for him and his family. I look forward to seeing him soon. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 20, 2017

As one journalist on Twitter points out, Donald Trump has had words for John McCain in the past — which makes it especially interesting in comparison to his response in the wake of this news.

Donald Trump can say whatever he wants to about John McCain tonight, but this is the only statement I remember. pic.twitter.com/HJqZwRmmql — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) July 20, 2017

