Today, Senator John McCain flew across the country eleven days after receiving brain surgery and a cancer diagnosis to cast a deciding vote allowing Republicans to proceed with their plans to take healthcare away from millions of Americans. The irony was not lost on people, as the sentiments of the internet could be succinctly summed up as "Jesus Christ, man, did you really just do that?"

He then proceeded to make a lofty speech denouncing the very health bill he just voted to advance. Hypocrisy is the ultimate Twitter fodder.

1.

John McCain isn't just a cancer patient cutting off other cancer patients. He's also an 80 year-old cutting off people in nursing homes. — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) July 25, 2017

2.

You can think it's sad McCain has cancer AND think his vote's awful. You have 54 browser tabs open. You can think two things about a person. — Amos Posner (@AmosPosner) July 25, 2017

3.

Dems: John, give me the keys. Where are the keys? Babe, where are those keys??!!!



John McCain: pic.twitter.com/RoA1seVjFp — Alex Abad-Santos (@alex_abads) July 25, 2017

4.

John McCain's legacy will be having his heroic actions minimized by a man he would later blindly follow into murdering the helpless. — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) July 25, 2017

5.

John McCain left hospital stay paid by taxes on flight paid by taxes to remove health insurance from taxpayers. And we paid him to do it. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 25, 2017

6.

John McCain is a hero to millions of Americans who want their premiums doubled & their kids' bone cancer to be a pre-existing condition. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 25, 2017

7.

TFW when you managed to get out of your sick bed to take one step closer to killing 467,000 Arizonans pic.twitter.com/U3l4ft1Nkb — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) July 25, 2017

8.

Truly touching to see this career senator leave his state-of-the-art medical care to strip millions less fortunate of their healthcare <3 — Madeleine Davies (@madeleine_rae) July 25, 2017

9.

John McCain has the world's most fucked up make-a-wish — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) July 25, 2017

10.

McCAIN: (through lizard guts) Eating lizards is not what the Senate is all about — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) July 25, 2017

11.

McCain (v.) The practice of saying the right thing while simultaneously doing the worst thing. — Gabriel Kahane (@gabrielkahane) July 25, 2017

12.

remember this John McCain rant the next time you complain how unrealistic it is when a movie villain gives a speech before killing everyone. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 25, 2017

13.

whatever mean things you have to say about john mccain, you gotta admit: he's an incredible piece of shit who sucks — jon hendren (@fart) July 25, 2017

14.

Inspiring to see McCain risk his health so that millions could some day experience the unique freedom that comes from having no insurance. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 25, 2017

15.

At least John McCain has a verified brain tumor. What excuse do the 49 other Senators have? — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) July 25, 2017

16.

BREAKING: Picking Sarah Palin as a vice presidential candidate drops to No. 2 on the Worst Things John McCain Has Done list — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 25, 2017

17.

McCain really Cosby-ing his obit right there at the finish line. — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 25, 2017

18.

John McCain getting a cancer diagnosis and then immediately putting other people's lives in danger is the Breaking Bad reboot no one wants. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) July 25, 2017

