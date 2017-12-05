John McCain just discovered the one surefire way to lose all his Twitter followers.

John McCain came perilously close to breaking one of the ironclad rules of the internet. Along with never hold up paper on camera and never ask your followers not to send you a meme, it is absolutely crucial for your internet health to never ask the internet a rhetorical question. John McCain didn't, but he asked them a favor, and that's, well, that's just foolish, Mr. McCain.
"Spread the word & help us reach 3M followers!" he shouted into the Twitter wilderness. He was at 2,999,926 followers.
He may as well have begged the punishing people of Twitter to unfollow by the thousands.
Because that they did, and with great pleasure.
McCain's followers began to drop immediately with the spiteful hashtag #UnFollowMcCain.
According to local Arizona media, McCain lost nearly 12,000 followers in the first three hours of the doomed tweet's lifetime.
And while some surely unfollowed McCain purely because they are worshippers of unfettered internet anarchy, others pointed to the Arizona Senator's support of the GOP tax plan, which could have adverse affects on healthcare:
Here's an explanation from Snopes on why the tax bill John McCain supported could lead to a cut in Medicare. The Senator himself is battling brain cancer.
Neither the House nor Senate versions of the measure make reference to cancer or Medicare — but critics have argued that it would lead to a $25 billion cut to the program in 2018, a figure that was taken from a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis of the bill released on 14 November 2017.
The CBO estimates that Medicare would suffer the $25 billion budget cut in keeping with the mandate of the “pay-as-you-go” rules for Congressional spending. First instituted as part of the Budget Enforcement Act of 1990, “paygo” requires cuts for some federal programs in the event that Congress passes a bill that increases the U.S. deficit without introducing new revenue sources. According to the CBO, the Republican-sponsored bill would increase the federal deficit by $1.4 trillion.
As of 9:06 A.M. EST, John McCain's followers have leveled off here:
Some have speculated that internet bots helped keep the number from falling too low, but the safe money's on most people have better things to do than hate-click on John McCain's profile.