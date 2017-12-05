John McCain just discovered the one surefire way to lose all his Twitter followers.

John McCain came perilously close to breaking one of the ironclad rules of the internet. Along with never hold up paper on camera and never ask your followers not to send you a meme, it is absolutely crucial for your internet health to never ask the internet a rhetorical question. John McCain didn't, but he asked them a favor, and that's, well, that's just foolish, Mr. McCain.

"Spread the word & help us reach 3M followers!" he shouted into the Twitter wilderness. He was at 2,999,926 followers.

We're only 74 Twitter followers away from 3M - spread the word & help us reach this big milestone! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) December 4, 2017

He may as well have begged the punishing people of Twitter to unfollow by the thousands.

Because that they did, and with great pleasure.

McCain's followers began to drop immediately with the spiteful hashtag #UnFollowMcCain.

The pettiness of the #UnfollowMcCain campaign warms my heart. He was 74 followers away from 3 million at 12:27pm. Now he's 15,654 away from achieving his dream. pic.twitter.com/AaT0cwjQKa — eve peyser (@evepeyser) December 4, 2017

I’m happy to report that @SenJohnMcCain has lost more than 10,000 followers since I posted the below tweet. Please retweet to spread the word!! #UnfollowMcCain

👇👇👇https://t.co/TSb8B9Oj1B — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) December 4, 2017

According to local Arizona media, McCain lost nearly 12,000 followers in the first three hours of the doomed tweet's lifetime.