At around 1:30 a.m. EST Friday morning, Senator John McCain voted "no" on the Trumpcare plan he helped advance just a few days ago. He joined Sen.s Lisa Murkowski, who was bullied by President Donald Trump over Twitter for her opposition, and Susan Collins, who was challenged to a duel by a Republican Congressman for the same, as the only three Republicans to vote nay. It was enough to kill the repeal bill and throw Trump into Twitter hysterics.
McCain's vote was the most dramatic as his decision seemed up for grabs until the very moment of truth. But considering his role in advancing Trumpcare to this point, the reaction to his decision has been mixed. This was the chatter about McCain as recently as Tuesday:
So those who had prayed for the survival of Obamacare are now breaking down into three distinct camps on Twitter: the "Yay McCain," the "Whatever, fine McCain," and the "F*ck McCain still."
Where do you stand?
The McCain = Maverick camp is star-studded.
The middle wants to give Murkowski and Collins their due.
And the last camp isn't impressed at all.
And then there's Keith Olberman, who just wants to rub it in:
Trumpcare has now failed at least three times. In the House, in the Senate, and now in the Senate again. This thing's a zombie and no one's figured out how to really kill it yet. But still...
You've got to think you have at least a day or so to celebrate.