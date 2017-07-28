Advertising

At around 1:30 a.m. EST Friday morning, Senator John McCain voted "no" on the Trumpcare plan he helped advance just a few days ago. He joined Sen.s Lisa Murkowski, who was bullied by President Donald Trump over Twitter for her opposition, and Susan Collins, who was challenged to a duel by a Republican Congressman for the same, as the only three Republicans to vote nay. It was enough to kill the repeal bill and throw Trump into Twitter hysterics.

Watch the moment Sen. John McCain voted no on the "skinny repeal" of Obamacare https://t.co/GDAnAVg5Sw pic.twitter.com/LjeS7jjhsR — CNN (@CNN) July 28, 2017

McCain's vote was the most dramatic as his decision seemed up for grabs until the very moment of truth. But considering his role in advancing Trumpcare to this point, the reaction to his decision has been mixed. This was the chatter about McCain as recently as Tuesday:

So those who had prayed for the survival of Obamacare are now breaking down into three distinct camps on Twitter: the "Yay McCain," the "Whatever, fine McCain," and the "F*ck McCain still."

Where do you stand?

McCain: "We must do the hard work our citizens expect of us and deserve." pic.twitter.com/S2atBLPMkH — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 28, 2017

The McCain = Maverick camp is star-studded.

GOD BLESS JOHN McCAIN🙌🏻

SUSAN COLLINS🙌🏻

ALASKA STRONG,LISA MURKOWSKI🙌🏻

OBAMACARE NEEDS CHANGING

NOW DEMS & GOP CAN WORK 2GETHER 2 FIX IT🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) July 28, 2017

A maverick, indeed. — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) July 28, 2017

Great respect to @JohnMccain who put country over party. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) July 28, 2017

The middle wants to give Murkowski and Collins their due.

Not a huge fan of John McCain but definitely admire the zero fucks he gave last night about the bill, Pence, McConnell, and Trump. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 28, 2017

Tomorrow the headlines will focus on McCain, but let's not forget it was Susan Collins and Senator Murkowski who held the line all the way. https://t.co/J2TWixYHC9 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 28, 2017

John McCain performed the coup de grace, but the people who really killed this bill were hundreds of thousands of organized constituents. — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) July 28, 2017

Yes, McCain voted his conscience, but I want to encourage these women who refuse to succumb to bullying. — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) July 28, 2017

Thanks to McCain for living up to your "maverick" legacy,

but let's not forget:



Murkowski and Collins have been here for us the whole time. pic.twitter.com/YvNdpupboW — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 28, 2017

And the last camp isn't impressed at all.

Are we seriously gonna cast McCain as the hero when he had the power to stop this all along and didn't bc that's a pretty low bar for heroes — ❤️ (@umairh) July 28, 2017

Sexism= 20 articles about how McCain killed repeal when 2 women have been standing strong in the face of intense pressure for a month. — Steven Gatewood (@sdotgatewood) July 28, 2017

Maybe I'm too cynical but I don't think McCain, Murkowski, & Collins deserve this much slobbering for not killing 20,000 people. Low bar — Dan "TBONE" O'Sulliv (@Bro_Pair) July 28, 2017

And then there's Keith Olberman, who just wants to rub it in:

Hey, @realDonaldTrump - You threatened Murkowski and dissed McCain and bullied Collins and they beat you. You failed. Again #UsedToItYet? pic.twitter.com/dRg9xbMZrd — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 28, 2017

Trumpcare has now failed at least three times. In the House, in the Senate, and now in the Senate again. This thing's a zombie and no one's figured out how to really kill it yet. But still...

You've got to think you have at least a day or so to celebrate.

