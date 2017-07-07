On Friday morning, Donald Trump rolled into the G20 meeting in Germany. He did not leave his Twitter account behind.
The subject was John Podesta in connection with—surprise!—Hillary Clinton. Podesta was Clinton's campaign chairman. During the 2016 election, Podesta's hacked emails leaked, leading to some terrible headlines for Clinton.
Later on Friday, John Podesta happened to check his phone—surprise! He proceeded to join the rest of Twitter in mocking Trump, with no less indignation than you'd expect from a guy currently on family vacation who thought his disastrous 2016 election was finally behind him.
Despite what Trump tweeted this morning, Podesta had no connection with the DNC. As the Washington Post pointed out, "Trump appeared to conflate two parts of the email scandal. Email hacked from the Democratic National Committee server surfaced first last year, while hacked email from Podesta’s personal account came out later. Podesta had no role at the DNC."
Either way, the "intelligence community [has] assessed" that Podesta's emails were hacked by "Russians in order to help the president get elected over Clinton," according to Newsweek.
Also worth noting is the fact that it seems extremely unlikely that "everyone" at the international meeting of world leaders was talking about John Podesta.
But if they were... we're all in a lot of trouble.