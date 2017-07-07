Advertising

On Friday morning, Donald Trump rolled into the G20 meeting in Germany. He did not leave his Twitter account behind.

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

The subject was John Podesta in connection with—surprise!—Hillary Clinton. Podesta was Clinton's campaign chairman. During the 2016 election, Podesta's hacked emails leaked, leading to some terrible headlines for Clinton.

Later on Friday, John Podesta happened to check his phone—surprise! He proceeded to join the rest of Twitter in mocking Trump, with no less indignation than you'd expect from a guy currently on family vacation who thought his disastrous 2016 election was finally behind him.

1/ On a x-country road trip with my wife; — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

2/ Pulled in for a pit stop in E. Fairmont W. Va. to see that our whack job POTUS @realDonaldTrump is tweeting about me at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

3/ Get a grip man, the Russians committed a crime when they stole my emails to help get you elected President. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

4/ Maybe you might try to find a way to mention that to President Putin. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

5/ BTW, I had nothing to do with the DNC. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

6/ God only knows what you'll be raving about on twitter by the time we get to Utah. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

7/7 Dude, get your head in the game. You’re representing the US at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

Despite what Trump tweeted this morning, Podesta had no connection with the DNC. As the Washington Post pointed out, "Trump appeared to conflate two parts of the email scandal. Email hacked from the Democratic National Committee server surfaced first last year, while hacked email from Podesta’s personal account came out later. Podesta had no role at the DNC."

1) Podesta never ran the DNC.



2) DNC worked with FBI to kick out Russians. Worked with DHS.



3) Putin make you tweet this before mtg? https://t.co/0IUEYpSpgQ — Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) July 7, 2017

Either way, the "intelligence community [has] assessed" that Podesta's emails were hacked by "Russians in order to help the president get elected over Clinton," according to Newsweek.

Also worth noting is the fact that it seems extremely unlikely that "everyone" at the international meeting of world leaders was talking about John Podesta.

Everybody in the parking lot of this Trader Joe's is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI. Disgraceful! — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) July 7, 2017

But if they were... we're all in a lot of trouble.

