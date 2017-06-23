Advertising

Jokes about killing people rarely go over well, as Kathy Griffin recently learned. So of course Johnny Depp drew criticism and outrage for some remarks he made about assassinating President Donald Trump at the Glastonbury Arts Festival on Thursday, while introducing the screening of a film.

“Can you bring Trump here?” he asked the audience, who subsequently erupted into boos and jeers, as they very much did not want Trump at Glastonbury. “You misunderstand completely," he said. "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to clarify: I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been awhile, and maybe it’s time.”



“By the way, this is going to be in the press and it’ll be horrible," he noted. "It’s just a question; I’m not insinuating anything.”



And go to the press it did! With lots and lots of people condemning the joke, and some taking it as a serious enough threat to call in the Secret Service to protect Trump from the star of Benny & Joon.

Advertising

Hi @SecretService, we have video evidence of Johnny Depp threatening to assassinate President Trump. Please do something! pic.twitter.com/CRvnpzZsef — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) June 23, 2017

Depp's statements, of course, were terribly inappropriate, and we should all condemn them just as harshly as Republicans did when, over the last eight years, many of their elected officials and comrades-in-arms threatened "Second Amendment solutions" if they did not get their way.



For his part, Johnny Depp has since apologized for the remarks, according to People, saying that it was simply a bad joke and he intended no malice.

The White House has also issued a statement in regards to Depp's comments, all about how Donald Trump hates violence so very much and how sad it is that Johnny Depp does not condemn it, just as he has.

Advertising

WH official sends this response to Johnny Depp comments --> pic.twitter.com/571ELQqo9t — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) June 23, 2017

Yes, if there is anything Donald Trump hates, it is violence and people who call for violence. Except when it happens at his rallies. Or when he is congratulating Republican congressmen who assault reporters on winning their elections in Montana.



Or when those calling for violence are people he wants to invite to the White House.



Or when hypothetical President Hillary Clinton nominates pro-gun control judges to the Supreme Court.



Except for all of those times, he very much condemns violence.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.