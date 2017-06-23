Advertising

At the UK's Glastonbury Festival on Thursday, Johnny Depp asked a strange rhetorical question, in a strange rumbling voice, and got a strange reaction from the crowd.

The Secret Service is already aware of Depp's comments, according to ABC News.

"When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"

NBCNews: The Secret Service say they're aware of this comment from Johnny Depp at #GlastonburyFestival pic.twitter.com/OVzHTu0phY — Maximiliano Valdes (@maxvaldes) June 23, 2017

"Can we bring Trump in?" said Depp, to boos. "No, no, no. You misunderstand completely. I think he needs help."

"It's just a question, I'm not insinuating anything. By the way this is going to be in the press—it'll be horrible," said Depp, calling his own shot.

"But I like that you are all apart of it. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"

Cue laughter and cheers from the audience.

"Now I want to clarify, I'm not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it's been a while and maybe it's time."

The answer to Depp's question is both "John Wilkes Booth in 1865," and "shut up you terrible idiot."

Kathy Griffin: I ruined my career, no one can ever screw up as badly as I did.



Reza Aslan: Hold my beer!



Johnny Depp: Mind if I join you? — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) June 23, 2017

Johnny Depp: "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"



Well Depp does have experiencing killing a career and marriage! — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) June 23, 2017

Apparently, Johnny Depp is jealous of the attention Kathy Griffin from her decapitated Trump head photoshoot. You know, the type of attention that got every venue on her comedy tour to cancel her show and provided hours and hours of Fox News talk about violent liberals and "what Hollywood is saying."

Disgusting! Johnny Depp talks about assassinating President Trump, referencing Abraham Lincoln's assassination by an actor pic.twitter.com/wfASurcd9q — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 23, 2017

Depp was introducing his 2004 movie The Libertine to the Glastonbury crowed.

Since he said he's "not an actor," this appears to be Depp's way of making that prophecy come true. We'll see how badly Disney wants him to come visit his Disneyland rides after this.

At least we'll be spared his next press tour.

