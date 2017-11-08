Jon Stewart has the perfect NSFW analogy for America under Trump.

"What the fuck man?" asked Jon Stewart on Tuesday night, in front of a crowd of fans who got to see the old Daily Show host taking on politics again. The subject, of course, was Donald Trump, as Stewart traipsed through the mind of a former Obama voter who switched parties for the 2016 election.
"You know who I want to vote for is that very staid, professorial gentleman from Kenyan birth who has an articulate sense and is a bit standoffish, that's the guy that I really love," joked Stewart at the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit in New York. "But since he's not running this year, I'm gonna check out the 'grab 'em by the pussy' candidate."
"How do you even get there?" he continued. "That's really, I think, where our country is right now. We put our dick in the toaster and we're all waiting to see what happens. What the fuck man?"
It's unclear if the star-studded stand up show—which included Conan O'Brien, John Mulaney, John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, and Trevor Noah—will ever make it to TV, so for now we'll have to make do with the highlights from those who got the scoop. According to the Daily Beast, Stewart also joked about his appearance, saying "black don't crack" but Jews "age like avocados."
USA Today put together a few of the political joke highlights, which included this bit from John Oliver:
"Falling in love with America right now is like falling in love with a girl who's throwing up all over herself. Just holding her hair back saying, 'Shh, let it all out. You just made a mistake, that's all. You can't repeat this mistake, otherwise you become less sympathetic.'"
These are the guys that make terrible politics digestible. Please give Jon Stewart five more daily shows.