Jon Stewart has the perfect NSFW analogy for America under Trump.

"What the fuck man?" asked Jon Stewart on Tuesday night, in front of a crowd of fans who got to see the old Daily Show host taking on politics again. The subject, of course, was Donald Trump, as Stewart traipsed through the mind of a former Obama voter who switched parties for the 2016 election.

"You know who I want to vote for is that very staid, professorial gentleman from Kenyan birth who has an articulate sense and is a bit standoffish, that's the guy that I really love," joked Stewart at the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit in New York. "But since he's not running this year, I'm gonna check out the 'grab 'em by the pussy' candidate."