Advertising

The internet loves to ogle at pictures of Justin Trudeau, so they're probably going fawn over this adorable #TBT picture of baby Justin and his mother on the cover of the Canadian women's magazine Chatelaine in 1972.

Confirmed: Justin Trudeau has been cute his entire life. Aw!

Organizing today & found something interesting, a 1972 @Chatelaine magazine w/ our PM @JustinTrudeau & his mother on the cover. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/854UAwyHvu — Lady Miss 80s (@LadyMiss80s) March 19, 2017

His mother, Margaret Trudeau (formally Margaret Sinclair), is an actress and author and his father, the late Pierre Trudeau, served as Prime Minister of Canada from 1968-1979. According to Bustle, Justin was born during his father's term in 1971, making him one of only two children ever to been born to a Canadian prime minister while in office.

Advertising

Thrilled to see my mother honoured at the @simonfraseru Outstanding Alumni awards. She will always be an inspiration. Enchanté de voir ma mère honorée aux prix des anciens exceptionnels de @simonfraseru. Elle sera toujours une inspiration. A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) on Mar 4, 2016 at 11:59am PST

Fun fact: Justin Trudeau is also the first Canadian prime minister to be related to another Canadian prime minister.

I got useless Trudeau trivia for days. giphy

Fast-forward to 2008 and Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie appeared on the cover of Chatelaine with the couple's firstborn son, Xavier James, when he was a baby, too.

Advertising

Maybe Xavier will be following in his father's footsteps in more ways than one and become the third Trudeau prime minister! But hey, no pressure, little dude.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.