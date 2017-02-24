Men, like women, deserve to be treated as human beings and seen for the complex humans they are, not just their physical attributes. No matter how round and perky their butt may be.
Which is why I'm sorry, Justin Trudeau, Canada's hot Prime Minister. I'm sorry the whole internet is currently obsessed with your butt and can't stop tweeting about how perfect and round and bubbly it is. I'm sorry Twitter is behaving like a drunk aunt at a wedding who starts creeping on all the guys after her third dry martini.
But the people have spoken. And I'm here to report the facts. So, here are some of the best tweets about the Canadian Prime Minister's butt:
Us, too, Connor. And to be fair, these are tense times and many of us need this—and only this—to get through.
Moms agree.
So do the dozens or people who retweeted this:
Here's a reference guide in case you're confused about where to look, creeps:
But clearly, people are not following the guide.
This is good relationship advice:
Let's not forget that Justin Trudeau is a well-rounded individual with accomplishments that extend beyond the well-roundedness of his butt. JK, nothing extends beyond that butt.
I'm so sorry, Justin Trudeau.