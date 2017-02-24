Advertising

Men, like women, deserve to be treated as human beings and seen for the complex humans they are, not just their physical attributes. No matter how round and perky their butt may be.

Which is why I'm sorry, Justin Trudeau, Canada's hot Prime Minister. I'm sorry the whole internet is currently obsessed with your butt and can't stop tweeting about how perfect and round and bubbly it is. I'm sorry Twitter is behaving like a drunk aunt at a wedding who starts creeping on all the guys after her third dry martini.

But the people have spoken. And I'm here to report the facts. So, here are some of the best tweets about the Canadian Prime Minister's butt:

I usually try not to post about politics on twitter, but I'm ready to start a conversation about Justin Trudeau's butt — Connor Leighton (@ConnorPLeighton) February 23, 2017

Us, too, Connor. And to be fair, these are tense times and many of us need this—and only this—to get through.

Enough bad news . Here's a picture of Justin Trudeau's butt. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/9gUS2trjJG — Alec Mapa (@AlecMapa) February 23, 2017

Justin Trudeau's butt is getting me through today pic.twitter.com/OQ7rYalPuN — James Besanvalle (@JamesBesanvalle) February 23, 2017

Justin Trudeau's 🍑 of a butt is the best thing to happen on Twitter today pic.twitter.com/0kKCQR4iQD — Kemal Atlay (@kemal_atlay) February 23, 2017

Moms agree.

when u tell ur mom to go look at @JustinTrudeau 's butt pic.twitter.com/tE8EZrL9dm — lh (@hagar_hayy) February 23, 2017

So do the dozens or people who retweeted this:

Retweet if you've spent more than twenty minutes alone with that photo of Justin Trudeau's butt in slacks today. — Jeffery Self (@JefferySelf) February 23, 2017

Here's a reference guide in case you're confused about where to look, creeps:

I made a quick reference guide for looking at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/8EL8z2TRwO — PunchesBears ㅎ㉨ㅎ (@punchesbears) February 22, 2017

But clearly, people are not following the guide.

https://twitter.com/J_L_Lo/status/834534717231857664

I think even I said "Mamma Like" when i looked at this. It just.....happened. — PunchesBears ㅎ㉨ㅎ (@punchesbears) February 22, 2017

the market for Canadian Hams just spiked. — PunchesBears ㅎ㉨ㅎ (@punchesbears) February 22, 2017

This is good relationship advice:

Find someone who loves you as much the internet loves Justin Trudeau's butt. — hotgun (@shackleshotgun) February 24, 2017

Let's not forget that Justin Trudeau is a well-rounded individual with accomplishments that extend beyond the well-roundedness of his butt. JK, nothing extends beyond that butt.

I'm so sorry, Justin Trudeau.

