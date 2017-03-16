Advertising

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who differs from the Trump administration not just in terms of aesthetics but also in the principle of accepting immigrants and refugees, treated First Lady Ivanka Trump to an educational experience.

Ivanka goes to Broadway as her father eliminates funding for the National Endowment for the Arts. https://t.co/1TP1nibk50 pic.twitter.com/z8LcWUXLfe — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) March 16, 2017

Justin Trudeau teaches a lesson to a Trump about human decency by taking her to a...BROADWAY MUSICAL! #ComeFromAway https://t.co/i13JA7dMlK — Peter Marks (@petermarksdrama) March 16, 2017

Ivanka Trump was among Trudeau's 600 hot dates (including 125 ambassadors to the United Nations) to see the Broadway musical Come From Away. The show is about Gander, Newfoundland, a tiny town that housed thousands of people who were stranded when North America closed its airspace on September 11th, 2001.

Last night, we celebrated the people of Gander on Broadway at #ComeFromAway. Wonderful, moving show - congratulations to the cast & crew. pic.twitter.com/5xBzBYee7R — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 16, 2017

The "hot date" is also the ultimate shade, as the musical sings about generosity towards people in need, including (gasp!) Muslims facing prejudice in the wake of the attacks.

Ivanka Trump was taking in the Broadway musical just as a federal judge put a nationwide restraining order on Donald Trump's Muslim Ban 2.0, and he raged against the ruling at a campaign-style rally in Nashville, NBC News reported.

Who knows if the message went over Ivanka's pristinely coiffed head, or if she spent the entire show looking around to stare lustily at Justin Trudeau.

Ladies leave your man at home the club is full of ballers and they pockets full grown pic.twitter.com/qm041DCz8Z — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 14, 2017

Trudeau introduced the show, saying, "The world gets to see what it is to lean on each other and be there for each other through the darkest times."

Here's hoping Ivanka was listening.

My dad suggests she just might have had an ulterior motive.

Next up: Taking Steve Bannon to see Fiddler on the Roof.

