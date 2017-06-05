Advertising

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is everywhere.

He's jogging, photobombing your prom.

He's shirtless, photobombing your wedding.

And now, he's casually kayaking up to your house.

Justin Trudeau just kayaked up to my house and talked to my parents? classic pic.twitter.com/gktVekiTMZ — carrie robinson (@carrierobinson_) June 5, 2017

Twitter user Carrie Robinson posted a video on June 5th in which Prime Minister Trudeau surprisingly, yet somehow unsurprisingly, kayaks right by and right up to her house in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

Not only does he kayak in, he sticks around for a nice lil' chat.

If you say sorry three times or literally do anything anywhere Justin Trudeau will suddenly appear. Twitter: @CarrieRobinson_

And sorry, thirsty/jealous Americans, he wasn't just kayaking—he was kayaking to protect the environment.

Canada is all in. This morning, we paddled to celebrate #WorldEnvironmentDay & our commitment to protect the planet for future generations. pic.twitter.com/fTByQNK8wd — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 5, 2017

President Donald Trump would neither kayak nor commit to protecting the environment—and he certainly wouldn't be nice to your parents, unless you happen to be Yekaterina or Mariya Putin.

Things might seem bleak, but no that wherever you are, there's a non-zero chance that Trudeau could miraculously pop up for a photo-op.

He's right behind you, right now.

