Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is everywhere.
He's jogging, photobombing your prom.
He's shirtless, photobombing your wedding.
And now, he's casually kayaking up to your house.
Twitter user Carrie Robinson posted a video on June 5th in which Prime Minister Trudeau surprisingly, yet somehow unsurprisingly, kayaks right by and right up to her house in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.
Not only does he kayak in, he sticks around for a nice lil' chat.
And sorry, thirsty/jealous Americans, he wasn't just kayaking—he was kayaking to protect the environment.
President Donald Trump would neither kayak nor commit to protecting the environment—and he certainly wouldn't be nice to your parents, unless you happen to be Yekaterina or Mariya Putin.
Things might seem bleak, but no that wherever you are, there's a non-zero chance that Trudeau could miraculously pop up for a photo-op.
He's right behind you, right now.